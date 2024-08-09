S&P Dow Jones Indices Completes Its Annual Review Of Adherence With IOSCO Principles For Financial Benchmarks (2024)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading provider, announced today that it has completed its eleventh annual review of its adherence to the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Principles for Benchmarks. The IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks were published in July of 2013.

The 2024 review was conducted by an independent global accounting and professional services firm and, as with all previous reviews, covers key aspects of S&P DJI's index governance regime, control framework and operations including the separation of index governance and commercial activities, and the management and oversight of its policies and procedures.

"S&P Dow Jones Indices is pleased to facilitate and complete this review each year as it is an integral part of the way we conduct business and maintain a robust control framework that protects the independence of our index governance process and market-leading benchmarks. As a global organization and home to iconic brands such as the S&P 500 Index, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of trust, integrity, and accountability as we continue to offer innovative benchmarking solutions to our customers," said Dan Draper , CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices .

S&P DJI's Management Statement of Adherence of the IOSCO Principles as well as the results of the independent review from an independent global accounting and professional services firm can be accessed via the company's Governance

website.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884,

S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.



S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACTS:

April Kabahar

Global Head of Communications

[email protected]

+1 212 438 7530

Asti Michou

EMEA Communications

[email protected]

+ 44 7970 887 863

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices