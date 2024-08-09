Cruel Summer Turns Into Shake It Off: Vienna Celebrates The Solidarity Of Taylor Swift Fans Despite Concert Cancellations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIENNA, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the unexpected cancellation of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, fans of the pop icon are experiencing a weekend filled with camaraderie and unforgettable moments. The cancellations were made for safety reasons, but the

Swifties did not let it dampen their spirits and have instead showed remarkable unity using the hashtags #TaylorInVienna and #ViennaSwifties.



""Cruel Summer" turns into "Shake it off" - Vienna is doing everything it can to ensure that the thousands of Swifties who have traveled to our city still have an unforgettable weekend.

Vienna would like to thank all the fans for their understanding and solidarity, whose reactions show that nothing and nobody can destroy the cohesion in our society." - Norbert Kettner, CEO of the Vienna Tourist Board.

Vienna Opens Its Doors



In a remarkable gesture of hospitality, Vienna is opening its doors wide for the disappointed fans:





Free Admissions: Museums and public pools in the city are offering free entry to all ticket holders, providing them with memorable experiences.

Free Meals: Burger restaurants are offering complimentary meals to fans. Comforting Crystals: Swarovski is gifting each ticket holder a sparkling crystal as a keepsake and consolation.



Unity and Community



Taylor Swift fans in Vienna are showing an unprecedented sense of community. Despite the cancellations, many fans are gathering throughout the city to sing their favorite songs together and support each other. Cornelius Street (as a reference to Swift's song "Cornelia Street") in the 6th district became a hotspot for their spontaneous singing and dancing. The atmosphere was marked by deep connection and a positive spirit. Numerous videos of these touching moments are currently going viral, showcasing the strong bond among Swifties.



Free Burgers and Secondhand Shopping



For those feeling peckish, the burger chain

Le Burger is inviting all ticket holders for a free burger. Le Burger has two locations: Mariahilfer Straße 114 in the 6th district and Rotenturmstraße 15 in the 1st district.



For those still searching for the perfect Taylor Swift outfit despite the concert cancellations, Vienna has plenty to offer. For all things glitter, there's no better address than the Swarovski flagship store on Kärntner Straße. All guests who present a Taylor Swift concert ticket at the reception will receive a "crystalline surprise" (valid until August 10th or while supplies last). And for those looking to snag some boots or accessories while on a budget, there are many gems to be found in Vienna's vintage stores .

Beyond that, the world's most livable city also offers much more for Taylor Swift fans. Cat lovers, just like Taylor, will feel right at home at Katzencafé Neko or Barista Cats . And don't be surprised if you stumble upon open-air events and festivals at some very unexpected places while out sightseeing in Vienna. It's Kultursommer , and there's a lot happening.



Positive Feedback



The response to these past few momentous days in Vienna can't compare to a concert experience – but it has nonetheless been overwhelmingly positive. Fans are reporting unforgettable encounters and new-found friendships formed during this exceptional time. "It was incredible to see everyone come together and make the best of the situation," said one enthusiastic visitor. "The support and kindness from the Viennese were simply amazing." Above all, there has been a genuine understanding for the decision to cancel the concerts.



Safety First



The cancellation of the concerts was necessary due to safety concerns. Tickets will be automatically refunded within the next ten working days.



For more information and updates, please visit the official Vienna Tourism website:



