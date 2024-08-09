JUUL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: REID COLLINS & TSAI LLP INVESTIGATING JUUL LABS, INC. FOR BREACHES OF FIDUCIARY DUTY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Nationally renowned business litigation and trial firm Reid Collins & Tsai LLP investigating recent by Juul insiders to benefits themselves at the expense of minority investors Juul seeking additional information - contact William T. Reid, IV, Esq. - [email protected] or 512-647-6100

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reid Collins & Tsai LLP, one of the nation's leading plaintiffs' trial firms, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against current and former directors of Juul Labs, ("Juul"). The transactions under investigation arise in connection with a recent investment by Juul insiders that enhanced their influence and control over the company at the expense of minority investors, whose stake in the company has been sharply diluted.

If you currently own shares of Juul and want to receive additional information free of charge so you can consider protection of your investment, please get in touch by contacting William T. Reid, IV, Esq. by email ([email protected] ) or by phone (512-647-6100).

About Reid Collins

Reid Collins & Tsai LLP is one of the nation's leading plaintiffs' trial firms, litigating complex business disputes and achieving billions of dollars in settlements and judgments for its clients. Its team is comprised of accomplished trial lawyers who have extensive experience prosecuting financial fraud, corporate wrongdoing, bankruptcy and insolvency related litigation, employment and partnership disputes, professional liability claims, and cross-border disputes. The firm represents fund managers, investor groups, trustees, receivers, liquidators, international banks, companies, governmental entities, and individuals in federal and state courts across the country.

