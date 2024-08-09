Insightsoftware Named Overall Leader In Business Intelligence In Dresner Advisory Services’ 2024 Industry Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's Business Intelligence and Enterprise Performance Management solutions receive recognition; 100% of surveyed customers said they would recommend insightsoftware

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware , a global provider of comprehensive solutions for finance, accounting, and operations teams, announced it earned two Excellence Awards from Dresner Advisory Services . The company was recognized as an Overall Leader in Business Intelligence (BI) and a Leader and Credibility Leader in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM). Notably, insightsoftware received a "perfect recommend" score in both BI and EPM, meaning 100% of surveyed customers would recommend insightsoftware.



The annual Industry Excellence Awards acknowledge vendors with leadership positions in Dresner Advisory's Flagship 2024 Wisdom of Crowds Market Studies. The studies are based on data collected from end users and provide a broad assessment of each market, including current usage, key drivers, technology priorities, and future intentions. Download a complimentary copy of the Dresner 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study here .

“We continue to invest significantly in our Analytics & EPM portfolios, rapidly iterating with our customers' needs to provide industry-leading solutions that support data-driven product requirements,” said Jay Allardyce, General Manager, Data & Analytics at insightsoftware.“Dresner's continued recognition of our products demonstrates our commitment to customer excellence. We offer the best solutions for analytic investments, especially as AI shifts the landscape, helping reimagine the BI and EPM spaces. Our comprehensive portfolio empowers EPM, BI, and product leaders to provide engaging products their users love.”

insightsoftware provides advanced BI solutions to enhance data analysis, streamline decision-making, and drive business success. These tools include Logi Symphony , insightsoftware's flagship embedded business intelligence and analytics (ABI) software suite, as well as Power BI and Qlik integrations. These offerings feature predictive analytics, real-time data connectivity, and embedded analytics. insightsoftware solutions are tailored for diverse industries, helping organizations from healthcare to retail make data-driven decisions, optimize operations, and achieve long-term value. Its BI solutions emphasize collaboration, customization, and user empowerment to maximize the potential of data insights.

insightsoftware EPM combines company data and EPM processes under a single platform to eliminate silos and enhance collaboration while providing real-time insight. This is accomplished through deep functionality for FP&A, financial close and consolidation, tax, disclosure, and regulatory reporting.

“Our annual Industry Excellence Awards acknowledge those vendors who were highly rated by their customers across multiple metrics including product, service, support, and integrity,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services.“We congratulate insightsoftware for attaining leadership status in BI and EPM, based solely on the most important indicator of all – their customers' experience.”

Dresner Advisory Services also named insightsoftware an Overall Leader in the Dresner 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study and a winner in the 2023 Technology Innovation Awards for Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Reporting and Embedded Business Intelligence .

Dresner's Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and industries contributed to providing a complete view of realities, plans, and market perceptions. For more information, visit dresneradvisory.com .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Analytical Data Infrastructure, Performance Management, and related areas.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at .

Media Contacts

Inkhouse for insightsoftware

...

Daniel Tummeley

Corporate Communications Manager

...