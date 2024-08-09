Global Platelet-Rich Plasma Market Set For Robust Growth, Projected To Reach USD 1.8 Billion By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc. Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platelet Rich Plasma by Product Type (Pure-Platelet Rich Plasma (P-PRP), Leukocyte-Platelet Rich Plasma), Leukocyte-Platelet Rich Fibrin), Origin Type (Autologous, Homologous, Allogenic), Application Type, End User & Region - Forecast to 2024-2034.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global platelet-rich plasma market is poised for remarkable expansion, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2024 to 2034. According to recent market research, the PRP market, valued at USD 594 million in 2024, is expected to surge to USD 1.8 billion by 2034.



In 2023, the PRP market experienced a notable growth rate of 10.0%, fueled by several key factors driving its increasing adoption globally. PRP therapy has become a popular choice among both patients and healthcare professionals due to its non-invasive nature and minimal side effects. This therapeutic approach is increasingly utilized for treating sports injuries, orthopedic diseases, and a range of medical conditions, significantly contributing to its market growth.

Purchase the Full Reports Now!

PRP therapy plays a pivotal role in regenerative medicine, aiding in the repair and regeneration of damaged tissues and cells. The expanding applications of PRP in treating conditions such as osteoarthritis, tendinitis, and chronic diseases among older adults are further propelling market demand.

Furthermore, the awareness of PRP therapy's benefits in cosmetic procedures, such as reducing wrinkles and fine lines, is also driving market expansion. This awareness, coupled with advancements in technology and equipment for PRP treatments, is making PRP therapy more accessible and affordable for patients worldwide.

"The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the effectiveness and growing acceptance of PRP therapy, is creating a robust market landscape," noted FMI. "As the field of regenerative medicine continues to evolve, PRP is expected to play a crucial role in meeting the growing healthcare needs globally."

The PRP market's growth trajectory underscores its potential to revolutionize treatment paradigms across various medical disciplines. With advancements in technology and increasing patient awareness, the future of PRP therapy appears promising.

“Rising prevalence of chronic inflammation and stress granules among older adults spurring the demand for new therapeutics development to enhance life expectancy and protect from SG dysfunction. Therefore, the healthcare experts should focus on providing effective therapy and a better healing process," Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)









Key Takeaways from the Platelet-rich Plasma Market



The platelet-rich plasma market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12.1% with a valuation of USD 1.8 billion by 2034.

The pure platelet-rich fibrin (P-PRF) segment is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a 42.1% share in 2024.

With an 86.2% share, the autologous platelet-rich plasma is likely to drive the market by 2024.

Japan is the leading country in the platelet-rich plasma market, with a CAGR of 13% from 2024 to 2034.

The market of platelet-rich plasma in the United Kingdom is estimated to record a growth of 10.9% through 2034. The United Kingdom is the second-leading country in platelet-rich plasma, with an impressive growth of 12.4% through 2034.

Platelet-rich Plasma Market Competitive Landscape:

Various established market participants and new startups attempting to build their presence have been in business for several years. These companies provide a wide range of platelet-rich plasma-related products and services, such as kits and devices, and focus on innovating products to meet the growing demand. Some prominent companies in the market include Harvest Technologies Corp., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Arthrex, Inc., and Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Inc.

Elevate Your Strategy with Full Report Access!

Recent Development from the Platelet-rich Plasma Market:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, signed a strategic collaboration with OSSIS, a hip replacement treatment company based in New Zealand, in 2021. The partnership aimed to promote Zimmer Biomet's patient-specific 3D-printed titanium hip replacement joints throughout Asia.

Key Market Segments:

By Product Type:



Pure-Platelet-rich Plasma (P-PRP)

Leukocyte-Platelet-rich Plasma (L-PRP) Leukocyte-Platelet-rich Fibrin (L-PRF)



By Origin Type:



Autologous

Homologous Allogenic



By Application Type:



Orthopedic Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

General Surgery

Neurosurgery Other Surgeries (Urological, Cardiothoracic, Periodontal, and Oral and Maxillofacial)



By Region:



North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Europe

Oceania The Middle East and Africa



Author by

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore the Related Reports From the Platelet-rich Plasma Market:

The regenerative medicine industry is estimated to be valued at US$ 13385.6 million in 2023. The industry is expected to reach US$ 73,084.2 million by 2033, developing at a CAGR of 18.5%.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis in a recent market survey, the global clinical research organization market was valued at US$ 58.0 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 139.6 Billion by 2033.

The clinical trial market size is estimated to be US$ 120.97 billion in 2024. From 2024 to 2034, the market is expected to progress at a solid clip, registering a CAGR of 4.3%. By 2034

The clinical trial biorepository & archiving solution market is expected to generate USD 4,877.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 13.7 billion by 2034.

In 2023, the clinical alarm management market is expected to be worth US$ 3.0 billion. It is predicted to reach US$ 6.2 billion by 2033, rising at 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The clinical information system market is expected to record a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, reaching a valuation of US$ 1560 Million by 2027.

The demand for platelet rich plasma (PRP) in Europe is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 80.3 million by 2033. The demand outlook for PRP therapy in Europe indicates a CAGR of 3.4% through 2033

The global cold plasma marke t size is expected to increase to US$ 9380.9 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

The global platelet function test market is expected to be valued at US$ 1178.4 Million in 2022. With the growing prevalence of platelet abnormalities

The global mycoplasma plate antigens market was valued at US$ 465 Million in 2021, and is projected to reflect a y-o-y growth rate of 6.5% in 2022 to reach US$ 495.35 Million in 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube