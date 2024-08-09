Issue of Equity and Total voting Rights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

9 August 2024

Issue of Equity and Total Rights

The Company announces that it has today allotted and issued 122,182 new B ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company (“B Shares”).

The shares were issued pursuant to an offer for subscription for B Shares launched on 24 August 2023 to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer").

Pursuant to the Offer, and the £71,500 of valid applications received since 30 April 2024 (the cut-off date for the last allotment of shares made on 1 May 2024), and up to and including 8 August 2024 in respect of the 2024/2025 tax year, the Company has today allotted and issued 122,182 B Shares. In accordance with the allotment formula set out in the prospectus for the Offer, the B Shares have been allotted at the offer prices in the range of 57.8p to 58.7p per share, calculated by reference to the unaudited net asset value of a B Share as at 30 June 2024 (56.9p per B Share as announced on 25 July 2024).

As a result of this allotment, the number of shares now in issue is 8,115,376 ordinary shares of 1p each and 23,678,417 B Shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 31,793,793.

In respect of this allotment, an application will be made by the Company to the Financial Conduct Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the B Shares so issued to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that the admission of the B Shares will become effective and dealings will commence on or around 19 August 2024.

The above statement of voting capital may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Offer is now closed to further applications. The Company announces that under the Offer it received and accepted valid applications to the value of £2,089,866.25 (before issue costs).

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. On publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at ...

Siobhan Pycroft, Seneca Partners Limited at ...