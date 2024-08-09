Global Tableware Collective (GTC) Welcomes Mary Dubish Cacioppo As Regional Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager at GTCYOUNGSTOWN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Tableware Collective (GTC) is pleased to announce the addition of Mary Dubish Cacioppo to their team as the Mid-West Regional Sales Manager . Mary joins GTC with extensive experience in the tableware industry, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role.Mary brings a wealth of experience in building strong customer relationships and leading cross-functional teams, which will be pivotal in driving GTC's growth and market expansion in the Western region. With a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Communications from Indiana University Bloomington, she possesses valuable insights into customer needs, which will play a crucial role in enhancing GTC's strategic initiatives and partnerships. In her new position, Mary will collaborate closely with sales teams and associates to foster growth, develop strategic accounts, and elevate customer satisfaction, reinforcing GTC's dedication to delivering exceptional value and service to its clients."I am thrilled to join the GTC team and take on this new challenge," said Mary Dubish Cacioppo. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in the tableware industry to drive growth and deliver exceptional service to our clients in the Western region."“We are excited to have Mary join the GTC team," said Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager of GTC. "With her wealth of experience and proven expertise in the tableware industry, we're confident she will be instrumental in expanding our footprint and elevating the service we provide to our clients."About Global Tableware CollectiveGlobal Tableware Collective (GTC) is a pioneering initiative dedicated to empowering under-represented brands in the hospitality industry. By uniting under one umbrella, GTC offers these brands access to resources, expertise, and distribution channels, enabling them to grow nationally in a competitive marketplace. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and authenticity, GTC aims to redefine the standards of excellence in the hospitality industry.For more information about Global Tableware Collective and its offerings, visit or contact ....

