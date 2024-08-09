Advanced Chiropractic 'Making Spines Great Again' With $1,000 Donation To Haralson CARES
Date
8/9/2024 10:30:52 AM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
We are incredibly grateful to Advanced Chiropractic for their generous support and creative approach to fundraising.”
- Tara Chapman, Greater Haralson Chamber Chief Operating OfficerBREMEN, GA., UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Chiropractic recently donated $1,000 to Haralson CARES, a Greater Haralson Chamber committee dedicated to addressing pressing needs in the West Georgia community. This generous contribution was made with the sale of shirts featuring the slogan, "Making Spines Great Again," with all proceeds benefiting Haralson CARES.
Advanced Chiropractic continues its commitment to community support through this donation. By selling these uniquely branded shirts for $5 each, the practice has not only promoted its mission of improving spinal health but also demonstrated a strong dedication to the local community.
“We are incredibly grateful to Advanced Chiropractic for their generous support and creative approach to fundraising,” Chamber Chief Operating Officer Tara Chapman said.“Their donation will significantly impact our ability to continue our work and support the many important initiatives we have throughout the year.”
Haralson CARES, a committee of the Greater Haralson Chamber, is devoted to fostering meaningful connections between local businesses and community initiatives. The committee's mission is to create a supportive network that makes a positive impact on the lives of Haralson County residents. Their efforts include various activities such as the Fan Drive, Heater Drive, participation in Rebel Fest, sponsoring foster children, organizing the Summer Activity Kit Drive and hosting the Wobble Before You Gobble 5K to provide Christmas for local families.
For more information about Advanced Chiropractic and its community efforts, visit Advanced Chiropractic's website . To learn more about Haralson CARES, please visit .
Philip Hudson
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-889-8966 ext. 104
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN09082024003118003196ID1108537696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.