Advanced Chiropractic 'Making Spines Great Again' With $1,000 Donation To Haralson CARES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tara Chapman, Greater Haralson Chamber Chief Operating OfficerBREMEN, GA., UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Chiropractic recently donated $1,000 to Haralson CARES, a Greater Haralson Chamber committee dedicated to addressing pressing needs in the West Georgia community. This generous contribution was made with the sale of shirts featuring the slogan, "Making Spines Great Again," with all proceeds benefiting Haralson CARES.Advanced Chiropractic continues its commitment to community support through this donation. By selling these uniquely branded shirts for $5 each, the practice has not only promoted its mission of improving spinal health but also demonstrated a strong dedication to the local community.“We are incredibly grateful to Advanced Chiropractic for their generous support and creative approach to fundraising,” Chamber Chief Operating Officer Tara Chapman said.“Their donation will significantly impact our ability to continue our work and support the many important initiatives we have throughout the year.”Haralson CARES, a committee of the Greater Haralson Chamber, is devoted to fostering meaningful connections between local businesses and community initiatives. The committee's mission is to create a supportive network that makes a positive impact on the lives of Haralson County residents. Their efforts include various activities such as the Fan Drive, Heater Drive, participation in Rebel Fest, sponsoring foster children, organizing the Summer Activity Kit Drive and hosting the Wobble Before You Gobble 5K to provide Christmas for local families.For more information about Advanced Chiropractic and its community efforts, visit Advanced Chiropractic's website . To learn more about Haralson CARES, please visit .

Philip Hudson

Rhythm Communications

+1 404-889-8966 ext. 104

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram