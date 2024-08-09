Acrow Appoints Megan Duello As Business Development Manager For Five Midwest States

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seasoned sales and marketing professional will support the firm's continuing U.S. growth

- Russ Parisi, Vice President, North America, AcrowPARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and company, has announced the recent appointment of Megan Duello as Business Development Manager – Midwest Region. In this role, Ms. Duello will direct the sales and rental of Acrow's bridging products in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska. She is based in St. Louis and will report to Eugene Sobecki, Director – National Sales and Military Business Development.“Megan brings a strong background in sales and marketing to industries including highway regulation,” said Russ Parisi, Vice President, North America.“We look forward to the key role she will play in helping to grow and expand our business across the Midwest.”“I'm excited to be joining the Acrow team to support their sales efforts,” said Duello.“Acrow has a solid reputation for engineering and customer service excellence, and a portfolio of high-quality, sustainable modular solutions that bring value to contractors and project owners. Whether used for emergency, temporary or permanent applications, Acrow's safe and reliable solutions can provide critical connections to positively impact lives.”Prior to joining Acrow, Duello spent nearly 10 years in positions of increasing responsibility with Grimco, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of products to the sign industry. Most recently she was Regional Key Account Manager, responsible for the marketing and sales of highway safety products.Duello holds a B.S. in mass communication, public relations and marketing management from Southeast Missouri State University.About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit .# # #

