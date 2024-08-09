(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Spectrum Camera Solutions with EnBra Group to Showcase Explosion Proof Camera technology at Navalshore conference 2024
Spectrum Camera Solutions, a leading manufacturer of explosion-proof cameras, to exhibit at the Navalshore Conference with EnBra Group in Brazil
- Alan Gonzaga Friar, Owner of EnBra Group
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spectrum Camera Solutions, a leading manufacturer of explosion-proof cameras, is excited to announce its partnership with EnBra Group where together, they will be exhibiting at Navalshore Maritime Industry Fair and Conference 2024 at booth M2.. The event will take place from August 20 to August 22, 2024, at the Expo Mag in Rio de Janeiro.
The Navalshore conference is considered the premier business platform in Latin America for discovering innovations and connecting with the South American maritime community. As the largest fair in the shipbuilding industry in the region, Navalshore attracts over 7,000 highly qualified professionals, shipowners, shipyards, manufacturers, and suppliers.
Spectrum Camera Solutions will be showcasing its latest explosion proof camera technology for offshore drilling, land drilling, marine, downstream & midstream chemical/petrochemical processing, and other hazardous applications. With a portfolio of globally certified Class I Division 1 cameras, Spectrum Camera Solutions is at the forefront of providing vision systems that ensure safety, security, and operational excellence in harsh environments. The company's explosion-proof camera housing is made from durable materials and innovative engineering, guaranteeing superior performance in challenging conditions. Spectrum's cameras are manufactured in Texas, USA, with models ready for immediate shipment.
Their participation in Navalshore 2024 is an excellent opportunity for attendees to explore these cutting-edge cameras and witness firsthand their exceptional features and capabilities.
"Navalshore is an essential event for companies and professionals in the maritime industry. We are thrilled to partner with Spectrum Camera Solutions to showcase our explosion-proof camera technology at this prestigious conference," said Alan Gonzaga Friar, Owner at EnBra Group. "We invite all visitors to join us at our booth and discover the latest advancements in explosion-proof cameras designed for hazardous areas."
For more information about Spectrum Camera Solutions and their range of explosion-proof cameras, please visit SpectrumCamera
About Spectrum Camera Solutions:
Spectrum Camera Solutions is a leading manufacturer of explosion-proof cameras that monitor hazardous areas. With a focus on safety and security, Spectrum Camera Solutions offers a full range of globally certified cameras designed for harsh environments. Their innovative explosion-proof camera housing ensures operational excellence even in extreme conditions. Spectrum Camera Solutions is proud to manufacture their cameras in Texas, USA.
About EnBra Group:
EnBra Group LLC was founded to support US and overseas businesses in the Brazilian marketplace. With a presence in both the US and Brazil, EnBra Group offers customized solutions to help businesses overcome challenges and achieve success. Their partnership approach ensures ongoing support and tailored solutions to meet the evolving demands of the market. EnBra Group values innovation and adaptability, staying at the forefront of technological advancements to provide the best possible service to their clients.
Português
A Navalshore é um evento essencial para empresas e profissionais da indústria marítima. Estamos entusiasmados em colaborar com a Spectrum Camera Solutions para apresentar nossa tecnologia de câmeras à prova de explosão nesta prestigiada conferência," disse Alan Gonzaga Friar, proprietário do EnBra Group. "Convidamos todos os visitantes a se juntarem a nós em nosso estande e descobrirem os mais recentes avanços em câmeras à prova de explosão projetadas para áreas perigosas."
Para mais informações sobre a Spectrum Camera Solutions e sua linha de câmeras à prova de explosão, visite SpectrumCamera
Sobre a Spectrum Camera Solutions:
A Spectrum Camera Solutions é um fabricante líder de câmeras à prova de explosão que monitoram áreas perigosas. Com foco na segurança e proteção, a Spectrum Camera Solutions oferece uma linha completa de câmeras certificadas globalmente, projetadas para ambientes adversos. A carcaça inovadora de suas câmeras à prova de explosão garante excelência operacional mesmo em condições extremas. A Spectrum Camera Solutions se orgulha de fabricar suas câmeras no Texas, EUA.
Sobre o EnBra Group:
A EnBra Group LLC foi fundada para apoiar empresas dos EUA e do exterior no mercado brasileiro. Com presença tanto nos EUA quanto no Brasil, o EnBra Group oferece soluções personalizadas para ajudar as empresas a superar desafios e alcançar o sucesso. Sua abordagem de parceria garante suporte contínuo e soluções sob medida para atender às demandas crescentes do mercado. A EnBra Group valoriza a inovação e a adaptabilidade, mantendo-se na vanguarda dos avanços tecnológicos para fornecer o melhor serviço possível aos seus clientes.
Explosion Proof Cameras Made in USA by Spectrum Camera Solutions - Flame Proof EX Class I Division 1
