Nagarjuna REVEALS Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Wedding Date, Says Actor Was 'Depressed' After Divorce With Samantha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Naga Chaityana and Sobhita Dhulipala stunned all of their admirers when they announced their engagement with Nagarjuna sharing the pictures on social media. The couple has been dating for a while but has never declared their relationship. However, with the engagement announcement, it was confirmed. With well-wishes pouring in for the pair from all sides, Nagarjuna has lately spoken out about the wedding and how he met Shobhita.



Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala wedding date

When asked about the wedding date, Nagarjuna said, "Not immediately as I previously stated, we picked a hasty engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita were adamant about marrying so we said, "Let's do it."



He also revealed that he already knew Shobhita and we will be amazed to learn that I knew her much before Chay and he got to know Sobhita two years ago. But I have known her for six years. I saw her in Adivi Sesh's film Goodachari and enjoyed her performance. I told her that. Since then, we have had numerous chats about cinema, life, and philosophy. Sobhita is an extremely knowledgeable girl".



Naga Chaitanya was 'depressed' after divorce from Samantha



Naga Chaitanya's father, superstar Nagarjuna, has finally revealed details regarding his son's engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala. In a recent interview, Nagarjuna said that Chay was "depressed" following his breakup with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but is now "very happy" to be engaged to Sobhita.

"The engagement went extremely well. Chay has discovered happiness again. He is quite delighted. So am I! It has not been an easy time for Chay or his family. He became depressed after his split with Samantha. My son does not express his sentiments to anyone. But I knew he wasn't happy. To see him smiling again...Sobhita and Chay make a great couple. They adore each other sincerely."