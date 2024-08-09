Weather Update: Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi NCR, More Downpour Likely Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several parts of the national capital witnessed showers on Friday evening leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in Delhi and surrounding areas. The weather office has forecasted more rainfall during the next few hours.

Central, south and parts of north Delhi received rain during the evening. Rain showers were also reported at Noida, Gurugram, and other regions in the NCR.

According to the Met office forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning, is likely to occur at Preet Vihar, ITO, Akshardham and other isolated places in the city during the next few hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD ), the maximum temperature was expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was recorded at 85 per cent, the IMD said.

The regional Met office issued an an 'orange' warning for heavy to very rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, at isolated places of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday and a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain till August 15.

It also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kullu districts till Saturday.

The weather department also cautioned of the possibility of landslides and flash floods in some places, as well as damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and kutcha houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

(With agency inputs)