(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, China, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimatePartner Certified: TESSAN Achieves a New Milestone in Sustainable Innovation



From home to every destination, TESSAN connects the entire product lifecycle with comprehensive climate action, integrating the five key steps of climate action into its overall business operations.

The dedicated climate ID page for TESSAN's certified products showcases the results of these five steps, reflecting TESSAN's commitment to climate action and the impact it has made. TESSAN supports the certified biogas project in Nepal and continues to contribute to global climate action efforts.









As a leading brand in home and travel charging solutions, TESSAN has achieved a milestone in sustainable innovation through tangible actions and determination, earning ClimatePartner certification. Through its partnership with ClimatePartner, TESSAN calculated the carbon footprint of its products, set emission reduction targets, and continuously implemented actions to achieve these goals. The achievements TESSAN has made in climate action can be traced on the climate ID page. Even before this, TESSAN proactively reduced carbon emissions, embedding environmental and sustainable development concepts throughout the entire product lifecycle-from design and development to adhering to climate-friendly standards.

TESSAN has always embraced the philosophy that "Journey Begins at Home " which also includes advocating for a low-carbon lifestyle from home to every destination. At TESSAN's headquarters, climate-friendly actions are well-integrated into both product development and employee lifestyles. TESSAN products feature more compact designs and use renewable materials for packaging. In terms of lifestyle, employees prefer to walk or use public transportation to commute, the office building reduces energy consumption by using energy-saving lights, and tree planting activities add greenery to the planet. Behind these small actions lies TESSAN's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and achieving sustainable development.

Through its partnership with ClimatePartner, TESSAN supported a biogas project in Nepal, successfully offsetting 386 tons of CO2-equivalents. "This 'From cattle dung to renewable energy with biogas' project converts cattle dung mixed with water into biogas through anaerobic digestion, replacing the firewood locals use for cooking and helping to reduce deforestation. We are pleased to see TESSAN participate in these sustainability projects, and we encourage travelers using our products to take the opportunity to engage in climate action on every journey, truly exploring the world through travel, which is the brand value we want to provide," said TESSAN CEO Alex.

TESSAN has long been an advocate for climate action in the travel charging sector. With compact product designs and the use of minimalist packaging and renewable materials, TESSAN is committed to conveying the belief in "Charging For a Greener Future" to travelers worldwide. CEO Alex said, "To date, our brand has over 20 million users, and TESSAN's vision of a climate friendly journey is being embraced by more and more users. We've always said that Journey Begins at Home, which is our brand philosophy. We believe that every destination is closely connected to our home, and today, this home is the planet we need to protect and preserve."









About TESSAN:

TESSAN is a global brand specializing in charging solutions for home and travel.TESSAN comprehensive range of products includes multifunctional power strips, travel adapters,wall extenders, and smart home devices, enhance connectivity and convenience for users worldwide, powering your journey from home to every destination.

