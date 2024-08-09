Georgia Bio Names 2024 Golden Helix Award Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Georgia Bio's Coveted Helix Crystal

Georgia Rep. Mark Newton, Academic Innovators, & Leaders to be Honored at Georgia Life Sciences Summit in October

- Georgia Bio CEO Maria Thacker Goethe

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Georgia Bio, the state's life science trade association, will honor the 2024 Golden Helix awardees October 21 at the opening reception of the Georgia Life Sciences Summit.

The Golden Helix Awards celebrate the contributions and achievements of Georgia legislative, academic, corporate, and advocacy leaders working to advance the growth of the life sciences industry and foster strategic partnerships that can create a healthier world. Traditionally, awardees are honored each spring at the awards gala, but this year Georgia Bio leadership decided to celebrate at the organization's largest annual gathering. The Georgia Life Sciences Summit is expected to draw 350+ of the state's life sciences industry leaders and will kick off with a Georgia Company Showcase highlight the best of the state's emerging companies.

“The life sciences community strives to improve patients' lives, reduce our environmental footprint, use less and cleaner energy, and support workforce development, all while growing Georgia's bioeconomy” said Georgia Bio CEO Maria Thacker Goethe,“The Golden Helix Awards highlights those lasting contributions made by many in the life sciences sector in Georgia.”

Companies being honored with the distinguished Deal of the Year award include: Veranex for the acquisition of leading preclinical services provider T3 Labs; Werfen for the acquisition of transfusion and transplant diagnostics leader Immucor; life sciences manufacturer Meissner's nearly $250 million investment into a new manufacturing facility in Athens-Clarke County; Dalan Animal Health's $4.5M series seed 3 funding to accelerate global expansion and product pipeline; Inhibikase Therapeutics' $10M raise for the development of treatments for Parkinson's Disease and chronic myelogenous leukemia; Micron Biomedical's $23.6M from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate commercial manufacturing of their needle-free vaccines; and the NIH grant awarded to Emory, Georgia Tech & Children's Healthcare to advance diagnostics. The Legislator of the Year Award will honor Georgia Representative Mark Newton of 127th House District for his leadership in sponsoring the rebate pass through bill in 2023, and his overall work on behalf of patients in Georgia.

The Metro Atlanta Chamber will present this year's Phoenix Award for life sciences to Wellstar MCG Health. This award celebrates the best industry and academic collaboration. The 2023 union of Wellstar and Augusta University is a move that bolsters healthcare in the region and will advance innovation.

The awards were selected by a small, distinguished committee of leaders in the Georgia ecosystem who assessed nominations and transactions closed between January 1, 2023 -December 31, 2023.

AWARD WINNERS

Legislator of the Year Award: Presented to state legislators for their support of the life sciences industry in Georgia.

. The Honorable Mark Newton M.D., Georgia House of Representatives

Phoenix Award: The Phoenix award represents the iconic "rising from the ashes" of the Phoenix, a symbol of strength, tenacity and leadership and is presented to celebrate the best Industry and Academic collaborations, outstanding healthcare professionals and systems, or other partnerships that drive translation and lead to new treatments and cures. This award is sponsored by the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

. Wellstar MCG Health

Deals of the Year Awards: Presented to one or more companies or institutions for the most significant financial or commercial transactions closed from January 1, 2022-December 31, 2022, based on the importance of the transaction to Georgia's life sciences industry.

Acquisitions

. Veranex completes acquisition of T3 Labs

. Werfen completes acquisition of Immucor, Inc.

Economic Development

. Meissner

Private Financing

. Dalan Animal Health

. Inhibikase Therapeutics

. Micron Biomedical

Public Financing

. Emory, Georgia Tech & Children's Healthcare land major NIH grant for diagnostics

Community Awards: Presented to a small number of individuals, companies or institutions whose contributions to Georgia's life sciences community are worthy of special recognition.

. Emily Blum, Global Center for Medical Innovation

. Ashley Cornelison, Portal Innovations

. Betty Pace, Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University

. Connor Seabrook, Georgia Research Alliance

. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) New Atlanta Regional Office

Innovation Awards: Presented to the department, institution, company or individuals who are forging new ground by thinking outside traditional paradigms to create some unique technology.

. Tom Barrows, ProgenaCare Global - ProgenaMatrix®

. Jack Huang, University of Georgia - DE-FLUORO

Emerging Leader of the Year Awards: Presented to young individuals who have made a significant impact on the life sciences industry through their studies or employment.

. Eddie Lai, Metro Atlanta Chamber

Teacher of the Year Award: Presented to a Georgia biotechnology high school teacher who exhibits excellence in STEM teaching and support for the biotechnology pathway.

. Emily Gunderson, Empower College and Career Center, Jackson County

For a list of past award recipients, click here.

# # #

About Georgia Bio

Georgia Bio (GaBio) is the state's most impactful life sciences membership organization, advocating for the sector and its diverse innovation pipeline. For over 30 years, GaBio has served its members by supporting companies of all sizes, from early-stage innovators and startups to established industry leaders in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology. GaBio also works closely with universities, academic and research institutions, the investment community, and other critical partners that promote this vibrant sector. GaBio works to shape public policy, improve access to breakthrough technologies, educate lawmakers, provide member programs, strengthens the workforce pipeline, and advance equity within our ecosystem by championing innovative solutions for some of the most pressing challenges of our times. For more information, visit .

Maria Thacker Goethe

Georgia Biosciences Organization

+1 404-920-2042

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube