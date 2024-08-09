GAMA-1 Technologies, First Federal Migration Partner Graduates From AWS Migration Specialty Development Sprint

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First Migration Partner Graduates from AWS Migration Specialty Development Sprint

Boosting Innovation and Growth: GAMA-1's AWS Migration Success

- GAMA-1 President, Gus GamarraWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GAMA-1 Technologies is proud to announce the successful completion of the Migration Specialty Sprint with AWS Partner Acceleration Team. As an Advanced Tier Public Sector Services Path Partner based in Maryland, GAMA-1 provides digital transformation and cloud migration services to a global clientele. Our commitment to developing custom solutions aligned with customers' compliance requirements has been reinforced through this sprint, which focused on creating and deploying cloud applications, governance at scale, infrastructure modernization, virtualization, and the implementation of private, public, and hybrid cloud solutions.During the sprint, GAMA-1 dedicated substantial resources in collaboration with the AWS Partner Acceleration Team (PAT). Our participation has enhanced our technical capabilities as well as strengthened our pipeline, setting the stage for continued growth and success.GAMA-1 engaged with the AWS Partner Acceleration Team with the goal of accelerating our federal government customers' cloud journeys and facilitating the adoption of new AWS technologies. Our vision is to advance the management of public scientific data and environmental intelligence, driven by our core principles of being reputable, reliable, and results focused. Through the migration specialty development sprint, we aimed to refine our migration skills and enhance our robust Digital Transformation Center of Excellence (DT-COE).The DT-CoE serves as our innovation-to-operations arm, recently aiding NOAA in migrating 300 mission-critical applications to a NOAA Cloud Framework. By enforcing best practices in migration and business operations, the DT-CoE is poised to support our customers post-migration with further cloud adoption, particularly in AI, ML, and big data projects. Our overarching goal is to continuously develop new solutions in building, designing, application development, and managed services, thereby increasing the migration flow within federal agencies.Before embarking on the Migration Sprint, GAMA-1 had already achieved AWS Migration Competency and Public Sector Designation. As a small business supporting the federal government, one unique differentiator is GAMA-1's successful use cases of utilizing AWS ProServe Program . We plan to pursue the Government Competency and join the Well-Architected Program. We are actively exploring opportunities with the Census Bureau, EPA, GSA, and are particularly focused on data management and digital transformation projects with NOAA and NASA.As GAMA-1 continues to expand our capabilities and service offerings, we remain committed to providing unparalleled support to our customers, ensuring their success in digital transformation and cloud adoption.

About GAMA-1 Technologies