Russian Strike Damages Educational Institution And Leaves One Injured In Kharkiv
Date
8/9/2024 10:09:17 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian air strike on Kharkiv city, a building of a higher educational institution was damaged and at least one person was injured.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"According to the updated information, the enemy hit Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district with a guided aerial bomb. The building of a higher educational institution was damaged. At least one person was injured,” the statement said.
Read also:
Missile strike on Kostiantynivka
: 11 killed, 44 injured
According to Synehubov, emergency services are continuing their inspection of the site.
Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a Telegram post that the enemy had hit one of the educational institutions in the city.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 9, the Russian army fired four times at towns and villages in the Kharkiv region, injuring civilians.
MENAFN09082024000193011044ID1108537619
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.