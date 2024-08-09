Partnership For A Drug-Free New Jersey Offers Free Child Break Program To Educate Caregivers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millburn, NJ, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) provides free multimedia presentations to parents, grandparents, educators, and other adult caregivers on how to effectively communicate with children about the dangers of substance misuse.

The Child Break presentation covers important topics such as underage drinking, vaping, e-cigarettes, marijuana use, opioids and prescription misuse. The program offers caregivers the latest statistics and strategies to help them engage in conversations with children about these issues.

As challenges such as the legalization of marijuana and the increasing use of e-cigarettes among youth continue, having these discussions is more important than ever. In the U.S., over 2 million students reported using e-cigarettes/vaping or other tobacco products, with nearly half a million of those students being in middle school.

“Mental health is a critical issue in our schools, neighborhoods, and families,” said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of the Partnership for PDFNJ.“And, unfortunately, many young people turn to alcohol, nicotine, marijuana and prescription medications as a way to deal with this problem. By equipping parents and caregivers with the right tools, we help our children make informed choices.”

The Child Break program is available in multiple formats, including in-person presentations, virtual sessions, and a 20-minute pre-recorded version in English and Spanish. This flexibility ensures that caregivers can access the information in the way that best suits their needs.

Additionally, PDFNJ offers a specialized presentation for the 55 and over age group, highlighting the vital role grandparents play in preventing substance misuse. This presentation also includes specific health information relevant to older adults, given the rising concerns about opioid and alcohol misuse within this demographic. Recent data indicates that over 2 million individuals over 55 have misused painkillers, emphasizing the need for targeted education and prevention efforts.

For educators and professionals, the Staff Child Break Presentation provides a deeper dive into issues like marijuana legalization, adverse childhood experiences and evidence-based prevention strategies, with certificates of attendance issued to participants.

PDFNJ encourages schools, community groups and senior centers to schedule a Child Break presentation to learn more about preventing substance misuse. Click here to schedule a presentation Child Break Presentation-Parent Education Program . You may also contact Bill Lillis, CPS, PDFNJ's parent educator coordinator at 862-253-6808 or ... .

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 226 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

