Congress Starts Nyay Yatra From Gujarat’S Morbi

Congress leaders Amit Chavda, Vimal Chudasama, Jeni Thummar, and Pal Ambaliya will lead the Nyay Yatra.

Amit Chavda criticised the BJP government, questioning their absence during the aftermath of these tragedies.“This fight will continue until justice is served to the victims' families. Despite so many months have passed, the victims' families are still struggling for justice. This raises concerns over the BJP's commitment to addressing their grievances,” Amit Chavda said.

MLA Vimal Chudasama alleged that the BJP government has consistently failed to take action against corrupt officials and those responsible for these tragedies.

"No action has been taken against the guilty officers or the current administration," Chudasama said.

Jeni Thummar demanded that the state government should expedite justice for the victims' families.

Pal Ambalia, President of Gujarat Pradesh Kisan Congress, highlighted the unique nature of this yatra, where the victims' families are leading the march.

In response to the Congress Nyay Yatra, Gujarat BJP Vice President Bharat Boghra accused the Congress of using the Yatra for political gain.

“BJP has been ruling Gujarat for the past 28 years with the people's support. The Congress is exploiting the victims' plight for political purposes,” Boghra said.

The Yatra will pass through key cities including Tankara, Rajkot, Chotila, Surendranagar, Viramgam, Sanand, and Ahmedabad and will conclude in Gandhinagar on August 23.

On August 11, the Yatra will reach Rajkot, and a condolence meeting will be held at the TRP Game Zone. The following day, it will cover key areas of Rajkot before reaching Surendranagar on August 13.

Congress said that this yatra is a call for accountability and justice for victims of various incidents and aims to raise awareness against corruption, bootlegging, and the rise of fake officers in the state.

“This yatra also aims to seek justice for victims of recent tragedies in Gujarat, such as the Morbi bridge collapse, Takshashila fire incident, and the Vadodara Harani boat tragedy,” the party said.