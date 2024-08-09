SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Zoominfo Technologies Inc.- ZI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ("ZoomInfo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZI ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected]

The investigation concerns whether ZoomInfo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On August 5, 2024, ZoomInfo issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Among other items, ZoomInfo reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.17, falling short of the $0.24 analyst consensus, as well as a year-over-year revenue decline of 6% to $291.5 million, below the expected $307.68 million. In a separate press release, ZoomInfo also announced that its Chief Financial Officer Cameron Hyzer would depart from that role effective September 6, 2024.



On this news, ZoomInfo's stock price fell $1.79 per share, or 18.27%, to close at $8.01 per share on August 6, 2024.

