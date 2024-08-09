Eau Thermale Avène Launches Board-Certified Dermatologist Ulta Beauty Spokesperson

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eau

Thermale Avène, a leader in dermo-cosmetics with over 275 years of expertise rooted in dermatology and hydrotherapy, announced its partnership at Ulta Beauty with board-certified dermatologist and renowned "dermfluencer" Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky. This collaboration is a significant milestone for Avène, combining Dr. Zubritsky's medical expertise with the brand's clinically proven skincare solutions.

Through this collaboration, Avène aims to bridge the gap between dermatological education and daily skincare, making expert advice more accessible to wider audiences, particularly those suffering from sensitive skin conditions.

"This partnership is only the beginning of an exciting journey to bring dermatological expertise to the forefront of skincare. With a rich history as a dermatologist recommended brand worldwide, we are proud to continue Avène's legacy here in the US by partnering with Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky," said Lisa Morris, President and CEO of Pierre Fabre USA. "Her passion for dermatology and her ability to connect with patients and consumers alike makes her the perfect voice for our brand at Ulta Beauty."

"Avène is a brand that stands out for its dedication to formulating science-backed solutions that are inclusive and safe for even the most sensitive skin. After years of social media partnerships, I'm thrilled to be a part of this Ulta Beauty collaboration. I look forward to empowering people with skin knowledge while introducing them to Avene's effective solutions such as my favorite product the Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream," said Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky.

ABOUT EAU THERMALE AVÈNE

With over 275 years of expertise rooted in dermatology and hydrotherapy, Eau Thermale Avène is a leader in managing sensitive skin disorders and is recommended by dermatologists worldwide. Formulated with pharmaceutical and dermatological expertise, Avène offers a wide range of high-quality, efficacious solutions with proven results. As Avène is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all skin types, dermatologists are involved from product concept, development, and testing, to create the safest solutions for even the most sensitive skin. At the heart of every formula is Avène Thermal Spring Water, which is clinically proven to soothe, soften and calm the skin and all products are non-comedogenic.

