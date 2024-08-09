Risk Strategies Enhances Private Equity Practice With Appointment Of Bradford Leung As Senior Vice President

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Willis of New York veteran joins as firm ramps up depth, expertise

BOSTON, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced the addition of Bradford Leung as Senior Vice President in its expanding Private Equity Practice. Leung brings over two decades of deep private equity and mergers and acquisitions expertise, ranging from property and casualty to employee benefits.



With a career that spans across various leadership roles, including Head of Analytics at Willis of New York, Leung has played key roles in managing well over 1,000 transactions over a 20-year span. His extensive background includes loss modeling, due diligence for mergers and acquisitions, and strategic advisory in employee benefits and casualty insurance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brad to our Private Equity Practice,” said Neil Krauter, Sr., National Private Equity Practice Leader, Risk Strategies.“His deep expertise working on complex deals is exactly the type of veteran experience we are looking for at this time as we seek to ramp up our overall staffing and capabilities.”

Leung's strategic insights, comprehensive experience, and deep understanding of both complex insurance challenges and the private equity landscape were seen as valuable additions to the Risk Strategies Private Equity Practice. With industry icon Krauter in leadership, the practice has built a strong reputation as an innovative, go-to partner for private equity firms seeking comprehensive and effective risk management solutions.

“It's exhilarating to join the Risk Strategies Private Equity Practice at this time,” said Leung.“Neil has built an exemplary team and it's clear that the success of its specialist approach is driving rapid growth. I'm excited to come aboard and help drive further success for the practice and its clients.”

During his tenure at Willis of New York, Leung contributed significantly to the development and beta-testing of advanced insurance models in his roles in loss modeling and analytics. As a Project Manager, he offered strategic post-close recommendations to private equity clients around property, casualty, and employee benefits programs.

Leung holds a Bachelor of Actuarial Science from The College of Insurance.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies , part of Accession Risk Management Group , is a North American specialty brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management services, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance placement, employee benefits, private client services, consulting services, and financial & wealth solutions. The 9th largest U.S. privately held broker, we advise businesses and personal clients, have access to all major insurance markets, and 30+ specialty industry and product line practices and experts in 200+ offices - Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Grand Cayman, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, DC. RiskStrategies.com

Media Contact

Brittany Gould...