Surge Of Preventative Healthcare Driving Nutraceuticals Market At 9.50% CAGR By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nutraceuticals size was valued at USD 383.69 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 420.14 billion in 2023 to USD 868.38 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.50% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Download a detailed overview:



The main reasons fueling the market's expansion are the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses, preventative healthcare, and growing consumer interest in diets that promote health. Furthermore, it is anticipated that rising consumer spending power in areas experiencing rapid growth will support the expanding market for nutraceutical goods.

The increasing preference for preventive healthcare services and consumer awareness are driving the vigorous development of the worldwide nutraceuticals market. Some of the trends are; higher demand for plant-based and organic products personalized nutrition enhancement and emphasis on functional foods or supplements which support the immune system and enhance overall fitness.

Nutraceuticals Market Top Player's Company Profiles

.Amway Corporation (US)

.Nestle Health Science (Switzerland)

.Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (US)

.Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

.DuPont de Nemours, Inc (US)

.BASF SE (Germany)

.Cargill, Inc. (US)

.Royal DSM (Netherlands)

.Ingredion Incorporated (US)

.Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

.PepsiCo, Inc. (US)

.Glanbia plc (Ireland)

Nestlé's Strategic Investment and Personalized Health Products

The following are the key Nutraceuticals Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

.In June 2024, Nestlé declared significant investment in plant-based nutraceuticals to diversify its range of goods in response to increased customer need for health-friendly products so that this well-thought-out strategy would promote rivalry and foster creativity.

.Amway and Herbalife lead the pack in the boom of personalized nutrition that will hit its peak in 2024 April. Customers will opt for personalized health solutions which will result in the transformation of the nutraceutical market into the making of personalized diet supplements. This sector is also expected to grow significantly in the coming future years.

Request Free Customization of this report:



Surge of Personalized Nutrition and Its Long-Term Influence

.June 2024 The market landscape will change over the next ten years because of Nestlé's recent announcement that it will invest extensively in plant-based nutraceuticals. The company hopes to attract more customers who are concerned about their health by expanding its product line.

.In March 2024, there is a likelihood that the personalized nutrition sector will experience rapid growth, most probably driven by entities like Herbalife as well as Amway. As customized dietary supplements become more and more popular, this trend points to a long-term shift in consumer preferences that will significantly change the nutraceuticals market in the years to come.

Segments covered in Nutraceuticals Market are as follows:

.Product Type

oFunctional food, unctional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care, and pharmaceuticals

.Distribution Channel

oOnline channels, retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others

Unilever's Strategic Entry into Plant-Based Nutraceuticals

In July 2024 Unilever announced it is entering the field of plant-based nutraceuticals so that it can diversify its range of health-focused products. This move is anticipated to spur competition and innovation. Concurrently, the explosion in immunity-enhancing supplement sales, as brands like GNC and Nature's Way increased their product lines. Furthermore, it is anticipated that customer preferences will change due to the increasing popularity of functional beverages. When taken as a whole, these trends point to a strong trend towards health-conscious products, and the worldwide nutraceuticals market is expected to increase significantly over the coming years.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):



Health-Conscious Innovations and the Transformative Power of Personalized Nutrition

The global nutraceuticals market is poised for significant growth driven by rising health consciousness, the prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses, and increasing consumer demand for preventative healthcare solutions. This transformation is being led by major companies such as Nestlé, Unilever, Amway and Herbalife who are heavily investing in plant-based food stuffs and customized nutrition. It's expected that by 2028, it will have surpassed $400 trillion due to increased customer demand for health-oriented innovations. It is not just about being healthy; it entails presenting yourself as someone who has their own health, therefore considering personal needs in terms of diet.

Related Report:

Cyber Security Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Visit Our Website:



Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

+1 351-333-4748

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn