(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction in Poland is expected to decline in real terms by 5.7% in 2024, owing to high inflation, interest rates, and construction costs, coupled with a continued weakness in the residential sector

According to the Central Statistical Office of Poland (GUS), the total number of residential building permits issued fell by 19% in 2023, following an annual decline of 12.6% in 2022. Moreover, the total number of dwellings constructed fell by 14.8% year-on-year (YoY) during the first four months of 2024, falling from 75,873 in January-April 2023 to 64,649 in January-April 2024.

The construction industry is expected to rebound at an average annual growth rate of 3.5% between 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in transport and renewable energy infrastructure projects. The government aims to increase the share of renewable energy in electricity production from 27% in January 2024 to 68% by 2030. The country also plans to increase its wind power capacity from 9GW in January 2024 to 38GW by 2040.

The government has set a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2030, compared to 2015 levels and net zero by 2050. In March 2024, the Polish power grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE), announced that it will invest PLN69.9 billion ($16 billion) in the development of the country's power grid infrastructure by 2034. The project will involve construction of 4,850km of 400 kilovolt (kV) transmission lines, and the expansion of renewable and nuclear capacity by 2034.

Scope



Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Poland, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures. Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900