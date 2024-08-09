This research report categorizes the EV Composites Market by:

The scope of the report includes detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the EV Composites market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted in order to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, and agreements. New product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments in the EV Composites market are all covered. This report includes a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the EV Composites market ecosystem.

Prominent companies in the market include Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Syensqo (Belgium), Piran Advanced Composites (UK), HRC (Hengrui Corporation) (China), Envalior (Germany), Exel Composites (Finland), Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SGL Carbon (Germany), POLYTEC HOLDING AG (Austria), Plastic Omnium (France), Rochling SE & Co. KG (Germany), Mar-Bal, Inc. (US), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), and Faurecia (France).



In terms of value, thermoset resin segment accounted for the largest share of the overall EV Composites market

In thermoset composites, thermoset resins are used as the matrix with fibers such as carbon fiber, fiberglass, natural fiber, and aramid fiber. Currently, thermoset resins are widely used for manufacturing EV composites as, when cured, they are in the liquid state at room temperature. This unique property of the resin allows for the convenient impregnation of reinforcing fiber.

On account of their rigid interlinking molecular structure, inert chemical composition, and resistance to ultraviolet and chemical attack, thermoset composites are very durable. Structures made of thermoset composites are also low on maintenance. The thermoset resin for EV composites is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in EV production.

In terms of value, RTM manufacturing process segment accounted for the third largest share of the overall EV Composites market

In 2023, RTM manufacturing process segment accounted for the third largest share of the EV Composites market, in terms of value. RTM is a cost-effective and efficient method for producing high-quality EV composite parts, which is crucial for the growing demand in the EV industry. The trend towards lightweight vehicles for improved efficiency and range is a significant driver, as RTM produces components that are both strong and lightweight.

Additionally, RTM allows for high levels of design flexibility and precision, enabling complex shapes and integrated components, which is essential for the innovative designs seen in modern EVs. The process also supports high-volume production, aligning with the scaling needs of the EV market. Moreover, RTM's capability to use various resin systems, including those with high thermal and electrical insulation properties, makes it suitable for manufacturing components that require high performance and safety standards in EVs. Overall, the efficiency, versatility, and sustainability of RTM are key factors driving its growth in the EV composites market.

During the forecast period, the EV Composites market in Europe is projected to be the second largest region

The growth of EV composites in Europe is fuelled by regulatory pressures, government incentives, automotive innovation, infrastructure development, and sustainability goals. Trends such as the adoption of carbon fiber composites, advanced manufacturing techniques, and the focus on battery enclosures highlight the dynamic nature of this market.

As Europe continues to lead in the transition to electric mobility, the demand for high-performance composites is set to increase, driving further advancements and adoption in the EV industry. Leading companies like Rochling SE & Co. KG and ElringKlinger AG are ramping up their R&D efforts to develop new products, aligning with market trends and meeting the growing demand for EV Composites.

