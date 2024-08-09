EY partners with IT Park Uzbekistan to develop International Center for Digital Technologies“Enterprise Uzbekistan”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan and IT Park Uzbekistan signed an agreement with EY to jointly develop the ICDT Enterprise Uzbekistan.

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan and IT Park Uzbekistan announced the signing of an agreement with EY to jointly develop the International Center for Digital Technologies , Enterprise Uzbekistan. This agreement was concluded during a meeting with the Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and the CEO of IT Park Uzbekistan Farkhod Ibragimov.Enterprise Uzbekistan – Reaching New Heights in IT DevelopmentEnterprise Uzbekistan, located within the IT Park complex, is an International Center for Digital Technologies (ICDT). The center is designed for the development and testing of innovations, services, and corporate products in the digital sphere, providing unique conditions for tech giants. The special legal regime in place within the center offers favorable conditions in the areas of tax and customs regulation, labor relations, banking and financial activities, and the protection of intellectual property and personal data.Global Experience and Leading PositionsEY, with its extensive international and multidisciplinary expertise, will assist in building a solid foundation for the launch and development of Enterprise Uzbekistan. This collaboration will help Uzbekistan become a leader in IT development and outsourcing.In creating the ICDT in Uzbekistan, the experiences of countries such as Ireland, the UAE, Singapore and others – recognized global leaders in this field – were taken into account. The establishment of Enterprise Uzbekistan will enable Uzbekistan to join the ranks of leading countries, creating favorable conditions for business and the development of the IT sector. The special legal regime of the center will be in effect for the next 100 years, fostering long-term technological industry development and enhancing the country's investment attractiveness.You can get more information on our website:About EY:EY is one of the leading international companies providing professional services in the areas of audit, taxation, transaction advisory, and consulting. The company operates in more than 150 countries worldwide, helping clients achieve sustainable growth and implement innovative solutions.About IT Park Uzbekistan:IT Park Uzbekistan is an organization dedicated to the development of the IT industry in Uzbekistan, providing IT and IT-enabled services (ITes) companies with the world's finest conditions in the outsourcing field. IT Park Uzbekistan provides comprehensive support to startups, tech, and service companies, fostering their growth and expansion on both local and international levels from Uzbekistan.

