New Music Alert Mar Azul A Mighty Collaboration From Piso 21, Clean Bandit And Jhosy

COLOMBIA & UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally acclaimed Latin pop sensation Piso 21, British electronic maestros Clean Bandit and rising star Jhosy are thrilled to announce their electrifying new single, "MAR AZUL". Out now under Creative Titans Music / Warner Latina, this collaboration promises to be the ultimate summer anthem."MAR AZUL" seamlessly blends Jhosy's unique vocal prowess, Piso 21's infectious Latin rhythms, and Clean Bandit's signature classical-electronic fusion. The result is a vibrant track that captures the essence of summer, perfect for beach parties and sun-soaked road trips.The accompanying music video was filmed in the stunning coastal town of Tulum, Mexico. Directed by the talented team at ADB Films, the video showcases the artists enjoying a day of fun with their families and friends, adding an intimate and personal touch to the vibrant visuals. The picturesque beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush greenery of Tulum serve as the perfect backdrop for the song's upbeat and carefree vibe.Piso 21Hailing from Medellín, Colombia, Piso 21 has taken the Latin music scene by storm with their catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Known for hits like "Me Llamas" and "Déjala Que Vuelva", the group has amassed a global fanbase and numerous awards.Clean BanditAs of 2024, the trio are part of an exclusive club of musicians that have obtained over a billion Spotify streams on four songs; the only other UK bands to have achieved this milestone are Queen, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, and One Direction. This Grammy-winning band from the UK is celebrated for their innovative fusion of classical and electronic music. With chart-toppers such as "Rather Be" and "Rockabye", Clean Bandit has solidified their place as one of the most influential groups in modern music.JhosyA fresh face in the music industry, Jhosy is quickly making a name for himself with his soulful voice and dynamic performances. "MAR AZUL" marks another major collaboration since collaborating with Manuel Turizo & Beele on "Aurora" Remix, showcasing his versatility and potential as a breakout star.Contact Piso 21, Clean Bandit, Jhosy at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !

