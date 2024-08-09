Lebanon Announces Support To Joint Qatari, Egyptian, American Statement On Gaza Ceasefire
QNA
Beirut: The Lebanese government announced its support for the joint statement issued by HH the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and US President Joe Biden, regarding the call to resume negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides on Aug. 15.
Lebanese Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib said that the Lebanese government joints the call to restart talks Thursday Aug. 15 in Doha or Cairo to finalize an agreement and implement it immediately.
The Lebanese minister praised the efforts of the three leaders for reaching a framework for a ceasefire and the release of hostages and prisoners, in line with the principles discussed by President Biden and adopted in UN Security Council resolution 2735.
