Lebanon Announces Support To Joint Qatari, Egyptian, American Statement On Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Lebanese announced its support for the joint statement issued by HH the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and US President Joe Biden, regarding the call to resume negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides on Aug. 15.

Lebanese Caretaker of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib said that the Lebanese government joints the call to restart talks Thursday Aug. 15 in Doha or Cairo to finalize an agreement and implement it immediately.

The Lebanese minister praised the efforts of the three leaders for reaching a framework for a ceasefire and the release of hostages and prisoners, in line with the principles discussed by President Biden and adopted in UN Security Council resolution 2735.