Leadership Coach, Sailaja Manacha, Opens Registration For Power Up - 2025 To Support Senior Women Leaders For Greater Roles

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 09/08/2024 - India's top executive leadership coach, Sailaja Manacha, announces Power Up Cohort, 2025, a 12-month intense and exclusive leadership program for women specifically designed for senior women leaders with over 16 years of work experience.



This women leadership coaching program is ideal for senior professionals, and business heads seeking to transform their leadership skills and take on more significant roles and challenges.



One of the key highlights of the Power-Up 2025 cohort is how the program integrates science-backed practical tools, somatic methods, and a proven mind-body approach, providing an interactive and thought-provoking learning journey for every participant.



The Hybrid format of online and in-person sessions, along with guest lectures and a retreat-style workshop makes Power-Up a comprehensive and flexible learning experience.



One of the previous participants of Power-up, Divya Amarnath, Talent Transformation and Incubation Specialist at Bosch Global Software, shares her experience, "I was introduced to Sai through her powerful work with Transactional Analysis, and since then, it has been a journey of discovering psychology's place in leadership development. One of her most amazing strengths is asking thought-provoking questions with care. I'd highly recommend Sai to leaders keen to Step Up!"



Reena Pradeep, Associate Director of Human Resources at PepsiCo, adds, "Sai is an angel who played, and still plays, a critical guiding light role in my life. Power-Up program was very profound for me, and I'm filled with gratitude."



The program guide and leadership coach, Sailaja adds, "I am both proud and ambitious about starting the 4th cohort of the Power Up Women Leadership program. The consistent results this course has produced since 2021, with each cohort of leaders scaling new heights in their careers, is a matter of joy and satisfaction."





About Sailaja Manacha:



Founder of Physis, Sailaja Manacha has distinguished herself with a unique, deep and personalised leadership coaching style that helps leaders create transformative experiences and outcomes.



The Power Up program is not just another leadership program; Sailaja has designed it with a holistic approach combining psychology, leadership styles and practical applications over a decade of leadership coaching experience.



For more information or to register for Power Up, 2025, visit or contact at ...

