Russian Strike On Kostiantynivka: Ten Killed, 35 Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russia's strike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, ten people were killed and 35 more were wounded.
"A total of 45 people were injured in the Russian shelling: 10 were killed, 35 others were wounded. Residential buildings, shops, and more than a dozen cars were also damaged," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram .
He added that a fire in a shopping center with an area of 1,000 square meters had been extinguished.
The State Emergency Service, police, and paramedics are working at the scene.
As reported, a fire broke out as the Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.
President Volodymyr Zelensky informed about four dead and 24 wounded as a result of the attack on Kostiantynivka. People remain trapped under the rubble, and rescue operations are underway.
Photo: SES
