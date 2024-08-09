Russian Strike On Kostiantynivka: Ten Killed, 35 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russia's strike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, ten people were killed and 35 more were wounded.



"A total of 45 people were in the Russian shelling: 10 were killed, 35 others were wounded. Residential buildings, shops, and more than a dozen cars were also damaged," Interior Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram .

He added that a fire in a shopping center with an area of 1,000 square meters had been extinguished.

The State Emergency Service, police, and paramedics are working at the scene.

As reported, a fire broke out as the Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky informed about four dead and 24 wounded as a result of the attack on Kostiantynivka. People remain trapped under the rubble, and rescue operations are underway.

Photo: SES