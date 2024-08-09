Mazahir Panahov: Numerous Outdoor And Indoor Spaces Allocated For Candidates' Campaigning

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The pre-election campaign for the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1 has been launched today, Azernews reports, citing Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov as he told journalists.

“Ample opportunities have been created for all candidates. A total of 5,509 spaces, including both outdoor and indoor locations, have been allocated across the country,” the CEC Chairman added.

Mazahir Panahov hailed the longstanding cooperation between Azerbaijan's CEC and OSCE/ODIHR.

"The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) opened its long-term observation mission in Azerbaijan on August 1," he added.

Emphasizing that the ODIHR has deployed its representatives across various regions of Azerbaijan, the CEC Chairman said that they monitor the pre-election processes and the readiness of polling stations for the elections.

"We maintain productive cooperation with them. They participate in our meetings. They also have access to the Independent Media Center of the Central Election Commission," the CEC Chairman added.