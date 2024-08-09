Mazahir Panahov: Numerous Outdoor And Indoor Spaces Allocated For Candidates' Campaigning
Fatima Latifova
The pre-election campaign for the snap parliamentary elections
scheduled for September 1 has been launched today,
Azernews reports, citing Chairman of the Central
Election Commission Mazahir Panahov as he told journalists.
“Ample opportunities have been created for all candidates. A
total of 5,509 spaces, including both outdoor and indoor locations,
have been allocated across the country,” the CEC Chairman
added.
Mazahir Panahov hailed the longstanding cooperation between
Azerbaijan's CEC and OSCE/ODIHR.
"The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights
(ODIHR) opened its long-term observation mission in Azerbaijan on
August 1," he added.
Emphasizing that the ODIHR has deployed its representatives
across various regions of Azerbaijan, the CEC Chairman said that
they monitor the pre-election processes and the readiness of
polling stations for the elections.
"We maintain productive cooperation with them. They participate
in our meetings. They also have access to the Independent Media
Center of the Central Election Commission," the CEC Chairman
added.
