Introducing: The Redesigned, All-New 2025 Malibu Wakesetter 25 LSV

The New 25 LSV

The completely new 2025 Malibu Wakesetter 25 LSV is set to redefine the watersports towboat experience thanks to its combination of unparalleled luxury, advanced technology, and top-tier performance for large crews.

The excitement starts with the 25 LSV's totally redesigned hull. Boasting stunning new aesthetics, the new hull is deeper, making space for more ballast and under-seat storage, while allowing passengers to sit deeper in the boat. In combination with the 25 LSV's elegant, classic bow up front, passengers are shielded from spray during windy, choppy conditions, ensuring an overall smoother, more comfortable ride. And the comfort doesn't end there.

The boat's 25-foot deck features ample comfortable lounge seating, offering expansive seating capacity for up to eighteen people. In the bow, Malibu's innovative optional Natalie SeatTM creates a third seat with a comfortable backrest, ensuring that three adults can be comfortably accommodated in the bow while also acting as a wind dam for the cockpit.

The seating on the 25 LSV doubles up as storage, with conveniently hinged seats revealing large deep storage areas below for boards and other gear.

When it's time to take a break from the surf action, the 25 LSV becomes the perfect floating social platform. With plenty of seating for everyone onboard, there's space for everyone to soak up the sun in comfort, and thanks to Malibu's newest seating innovations, on-water parties are taken to a whole new level of relaxation. A special highlight is Malibu's optional Max-Relax Sundeck LoungersTM. Located at the transom, these loungers create a premium social zone, where they double as backrests for the rear seats or transform into plush lounge seats when flipped up towards the interior lounge. Cup holders are always within arm's reach of these and all of the other seats on board.

Malibu's innovations continue with the optional Max Pivot SeatTM. To create the ultimate social atmosphere, the Max Pivot Seat transforms in seconds, converting the wraparound lounge from a standard bench seat to a picnic table, or into a rear-facing seat with a backrest, or even into a sun bed. It's even possible to quickly and easily remove the filler cushion when not needed, to create an unobstructed Soft Grip path between the swim platform and the lounge. This way nobody has to step on the upholstery or vinyl.

The new 25 LSV is designed to ensure an unforgettable rider experience and that begins with Malibu's industry-leading optional G10+ Tower®. First introduced on 2024 models, the G10+ Tower is packed with an exciting array of technology and features designed to make both the rider and everyone's experience on board unforgettable. Built-in RGB lighting can be controlled from the helm to create a personalized mood on board, while overhead lights illuminate the lounge as you stow your gear at the end of the day. Tower misters are also included, ensuring everyone is cooled down even on the hottest days. The G10+ boasts Malibu's fully electric Power Tower feature, ensuring that it can be quickly folded down with the turn of a dial, allowing the boat to effortlessly pass under bridges and other obstacles.

Wakes and waves are crisp, clean, and reliable even in challenging water conditions thanks to model-specific ballast placement and a proven running surface. Wakes and waves are also customizable with Power Wedge® III to be anything from gradual and forgiving for beginners to steep and aggressive for advanced riders. Waves can be customized from the Malibu Command CenterTM or from the rider's wrist while they surf with Surf Band®. Malibu's revolutionary Surf Gate® produces a wave on either side of the boat at the touch of a button while keeping the boat evenly weighted, and can switch from side to side quickly enough to allow the surfer to transfer from one side to the other without stopping the boat.

The all-new Malibu Wakesetter 25 LSV combines next-level style, luxury, and technology, setting a new benchmark in the watersports industry. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer, the 2025 25 LSV offers an unrivaled on-water experience, making it the ultimate choice for watersports enthusiasts.

2025 Malibu Command CenterTM

The helm of all 2025 Malibu models will now feature the all-new Malibu Command CenterTM that is set to define the next generation of Malibu user experience. Housed in an entirely new, sleeker dashboard design, the new Command Center boasts an ultra-high-pixel-density, low-profile touchscreen display that is brighter and more detailed than our previous design, offering ideal visibility in direct sunlight or in the lowest of light. The ultra-wide touchscreen display now spans 15.8”, delivering immersive viewing without compromising the captain's forward line of sight. The secondary 8” touchscreen display houses deeper functionality to customize the lounge of your Malibu including music, lighting, and settings.

Both screens deliver visually stunning new animated graphics thanks to a new, faster processor. Both have been engineered for the demanding marine environment, benefitting from the security and reliability of IP67-rated waterproofing. But the innovations don't stop there.

New Operating System

Every boat in the 2025 Malibu Boats model line-up will also feature Malibu's brand-new Operating System that is faster, more robust, and easier to use than ever before. The all-new mOS features customizable graphics themes with driver and rider profiles that deliver a new, more immersive experience for everyone on board. The Operating System's best-in-class graphics crisply display all of the boat's key information, with unmatched functionality allowing the user to easily control everything from interior lighting and instrument gauges to Malibu's legendary Surf Gate® and Power Wedge® III systems. With the simple press of a button, pre-loaded model-specific, customizable watersports presets can be accessed, instantly ready to generate world-class wakes and waves, ensuring memorable adventures for any skill level. And to ensure that every day out on the water ends where it began, navigation is now included in the Command Center as standard.

New Dashboard

The new Command Center is equally as impressive. A freshly introduced steering wheel takes center stage in front of the Command Center. Sleek and newly contoured, the steering wheel has been ergonomically designed to ensure that the captain can drive the boat in total comfort and style, all day long. The redesigned phone holder boasts dual-coil ultra-fast wireless charging and single-handed operation, ensuring that your phone is easily accessible and ready to capture all of the action onboard.

New Rev 12 Tower Speakers

All-new for 2025, Malibu now offers Wet Sounds Rev 12 Tower Speakers with multi-sync RGB lighting, bringing unprecedented volume and sound quality to your on-water experience. Buyers can also select from a comprehensive non-metallic color selection on the speaker and tower, ensuring a customizable tower design that matches their boat exterior.

AIS Ballast Flush System

Introducing another industry first, Malibu Boats is now the only wakeboat company to offer an advanced, convenient Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) ballast flush system upgrade option on all 2025 Malibu models. The user simply connects a fresh water line to a single flush connection located at the transom and, at the press of a button on the Command Center, the AIS system automatically flushes every part of the hard tank ballast system, from seacock to thru-hull, ensuring a complete flush of the system every time, with minimal user effort.

An optional AIS/Salt Rinse Kit is also now available with every new Malibu trailer, further simplifying the Malibu boat ownership experience.

All-New Hi-Def Boat Builder

Alongside the rollout of these masterful innovations and technologies, Malibu Boats announces the launch of its new online consumer boat builder tool. This advanced new tool has been built from the ground up as a showcase of the vast customizability of Malibu Boats, brilliantly empowering users to build the boat of their dreams. The new boat builder tool is set to transform the industry's conventional boat builder resources by offering easy to use control over the interior, exterior, and included features of their boat.

