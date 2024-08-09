Christi Reeves Tasker For Republican State Committeewoman For Miami-Dade GOP Endorseed By Veterans For America First

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Christi Reeves TaskerMIAMI , FLORIDA , USA , August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump - grassroots nationalVFAF is announcing the endorsement of Christi Reeves Tasker for Republican State Committeewoman for Miami-Dade GOP , election to be held August 20th , 2024.Christi Tasker (born January 7, 1976), also known as Christi Reeves Tasker, is a versatile American business entrepreneur, angel investor, product designer, leader, social media marketer, public speaker, influencer, artist, interior designer, and constitutional rights advocate. With a diverse range of skills and expertise in the business world, Tasker has made a significant impact in various industries and lives including manufacturing, marketing, television, small business & brand consulting. For more information visitIn other VFAF news:VFAF has updated its website and launched a new X (Twitter) feed giving the organization a fresh look :Veterans for America First , VFAF Veterans for Trump is releasing a "Trump" related documentary on 9-1-24 carried by SalemNOW studios.The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the independent grassroots campaign collation. @realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

