Weather 20/20'S Hurricane Predictions Confirm High Accuracy, Launch Of Revolutionary Global Predictor App

Weather 20/20 accurately predicted Hurricane Debby's path and landfall date five months in advance, as shown in this comparison map.

Weather 20/20 confirms unmatched hurricane forecast accuracy and launches the Global Predictor app for long-range weather predictions worldwide.

- Gary Lezak, CEO Weather 20/20KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Weather 20/20 , recognized as the leader in advanced weather prediction technology, and tropical storm prediction accuracy for the past two consecutive years, once again confirms its unmatched forecast precision with the over 150-day precise prediction of Hurricane Debby. Leveraging the proprietary Lezak Recurring Cycle (LRC) methodology, Weather 20/20 not only forecasted the development and trajectory of Hurricane Debby but also accurately predicted the storm's development down to a specific date-August 4th, as detailed in the Weather 20/20 Hurricane Season Forecast issued March 4, 2024). This achievement follows the successful prediction of Major Hurricane Beryl earlier in the season, showcasing months of preparation time.Unparalleled Accuracy in Hurricane ForecastingWeather 20/20's 2024 Hurricane Season Forecast Guide, issued on March 4, 2024, pinpointed the genesis and paths of multiple tropical systems, including Hurricanes Debby and Beryl. This high level of predictive accuracy is powered by the LRC, a model and methodology that identifies and tracks cycling and repeating weather patterns. "Our ability to forecast major weather events months in advance has profound implications for disaster preparedness and resource management," says Gary Lezak, CEO at Weather 20/20.“These predictions expand from tropical storms, severe weather outbreaks, & winter storms, to droughts, floods, and heat waves weeks to months in advance.”Chris Huggins, Head of Logistics for Operation BBQ Relief, a Weather 20/20 customer who accessed the March 4th predictions and was prepared months in advance, attests to their reliability:“We have confidence in their predictions that are incredibly accurate, allowing us time to prepare, and they have been providing this information to us for five years.” Operation BBQ Relief is currently providing recovery support in the aftermath of Hurricane Debby.Introducing the Global Predictor AppBuilding on this success, Weather 20/20 is excited to announce the launch of the Global Predictor, a consumer-focused app that makes advanced weather forecasting accessible to everyone. The Global Predictor allows users to view weather forecasts up to six months in advance for any location worldwide, offering an invaluable tool for planning everything from weddings, game day experiences to major outdoor events“The Global Predictor revolutionizes access to long-range weather forecasting, empowering everyone to see future weather patterns with the same precision that has guided our professional insights”, adds Lezak.About Weather 20/20Founded by veteran meteorologist Gary Lezak, Weather 20/20 has been at the forefront of weather prediction technology for over two decades. Utilizing the LRC, Weather 20/20 provides advanced forecasting services that support a wide range of industries, including agriculture, event planning, emergency management, insurance, and any weather sensitive business. The LRC is“tomorrow's” model that is running today providing the methodology to know when and where tropical storms, winter storms, severe weather outbreaks, and other significant weather events will happen with up to a year ahead to prepare. The company's commitment to innovation continues with the introduction of the Global Predictor app, further extending their reach into consumer markets. Easily download the Global Predictor App on iOS and Google Play, and upgrade to the pro for the full six months of weather forecasts.

