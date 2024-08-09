Joanne Shaw Taylor Releases Single 'Hold Of My Heart' Featuring Violinist Sav Madigan Marking The Start Of A New Chapter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This new follows Taylor's critically acclaimed new album, Heavy Soul

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor has released her brand new single,“Hold Of My Heart,” available now on all major streaming platforms. Stream the new single HERE . A twangy, Americana-infused track featuring the exceptional talents of violinist Sav Madigan,“Hold Of My Heart” marks the first release from a slate of material Joanne is set to unveil over the next year, signaling an exciting new chapter. As a Nashville resident, Joanne is embracing the local music culture and infusing it into her style of Blues-Rock. Following the release of her critically acclaimed album 'Heavy Soul,' Joanne, in partnership with Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records, plans to bypass traditional release strategies by delivering a steady stream of high-quality singles, ensuring that new music consistently reaches her fans. WATCH the official music video for“Hold Of My Heart”. ORDER her latest studio album Heavy Soul now.In“Hold Of My Heart,” Joanne explores the vulnerable and exhilarating experience of confessing feelings to a close friend, capturing the emotional turmoil and bravery required to take that leap of faith in a relationship.“This song is about telling a good friend that you actually like them as more than a friend,” Joanne shares,“and realizing, if only for your own sake and the sake of honesty in a friendship to finally tell them.”Sav Madigan, known for her multifaceted musicianship and soulful playing, contributes her violin prowess to this track. One-third of the all-female indie-folk-roots band, The Accidentals, Sav is an award-winning singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and session player with roots in Nashville, TN, and Traverse City, MI. She has worked with a diverse range of artists, including Lainey Wilson, Hannah Wicklund, and Peter Mulvey.The release of“Hold Of My Heart” follows the critical success of Joanne's album Heavy Soul, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Blues Album chart. Produced by Kevin Shirley, the album has been lauded for blending contemporary soul-pop with traditional blues roots, showcasing Joanne's growth as a songwriter and musician. Tracks like“Change of Heart”,“Wishing Well” and“Drowning In A Sea Of Love” have further solidified her reputation as a powerful voice in the blues-rock genre.With a career enriched by acclaim from legends like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox, Taylor's Heavy Soul offers a fusion of contemporary soul-pop and traditional blues. Critics have praised the album as a significant milestone in Joanne's career, with Classic Rock Magazine describing it as“a winning balance between maturity and raw, gut-punch blues,” and Glide Magazine calling it her“most complete 'triple threat' effort yet.” The album highlights Joanne's expressive vocals and exceptional guitar skills, with standout tracks such as“Devil In Me” and“A Good Goodbye.”Joanne continues to captivate audiences with her dynamic live performances. She recently performed at notable summer festivals, including the Songs at Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, NY, and the Mammoth Festival in Mammoth Lakes, CA. Looking ahead, she is set to embark on“The Heavy Soul” U.S. Tour this fall. Fans can expect an electrifying experience with a mix of new songs from Heavy Soul, including some of her upcoming new singles and fan favorites. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit'Heavy Soul' - Album Track Listing1. Sweet 'Lil Lies2. All The Way From America3. Black Magic4. Drowning In A Sea Of Love5. A Good Goodbye6. Heavy Soul7. Wild Love8. Someone Like You9. Devil In Me10. Change Of HeartSummer 2024 Tour Dates:August 10 - Duluth, MN - Bayfront Blues FestivalAugust 15 - Asbury Arts CenterAugust 16 - Northampton, MA - The Iron HorseAugust 17 - Thornton, NH - White Mountain Boogie N' Blues FestivalAugust 31 - Bremerton, WA - Kitsap Blues FestivalSeptember 14 - Morristown, NJ - Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival“The Heavy Soul” U.S. Tour:October 23 - Carmel, IN - The PalladiumOctober 24 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz TheatreOctober 25 - Kansas City, MO - Folly TheaterOctober 28 - Boulder, CO - Boulder TheaterOctober 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rose Wagner Performing Arts CenterOctober 31 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian TheatreNovember 1 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby TheaterNovember 2 - Beaverton, OR - Patricia Reser Center for the ArtsNovember 4 - Seattle, WA - Neptune TheatreNovember 6 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild TheatreNovember 7 - Sacramento, CA - Crest TheatreNovember 8 - Napa, CA - Uptown TheatreNovember 10 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon MontclairNovember 13 - Cerritos, CA - The Cerritos CenterNovember 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity TheatreNovember 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower TheatreNovember 19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody TheaterNovember 20 - San Antonio, TX - Empire TheatreNovember 22 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music HallNovember 23 - Houston, TX - The Heights TheaterNovember 24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship TheatreFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [..., 973.330.1711]

