Northwell Health Summer Hamptons Evening Event Raises Record $1.6M For Women's Health Research And Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Northwell Foundation Logo

Larry Scott, Victoria Moran-Furman, Iris and Saul Katz (Photo Credit: Northwell Health Studios)

Rosanna Scotto, Stacey E. Rosen, MD, Eugenia Gianos, MD on stage (Photo credit: PMC / Jared Siskin)

The Great R&B Group by Element (Photo Credit: Northwell Health Studios)

Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Northwell Health Studios)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Northwell Health's Katz Institute for Women's Health raised a record-setting $1.6 million in support of women's health research and programs at the sixth annual Summer Hamptons Evening (SHE).This year's fundraising surpasses the previous record of $1 million and brings the total raised since the event's inception to more than $5 million. Three hundred supporters attended the event on August 3rd, which was held for the sixth consecutive year at the Water Mill, NY, residence of Victoria Moran-Furman, who hosted alongside lead sponsors Iris and Saul Katz (benefactors of Northwell's Katz Institute), Eric Moran and celebrity event planner Larry Scott (of Lawrence Scott Events). Rosanna Scotto, anchor of“Good Day New York” on WNYW-Fox 5 News, served as emcee.Supporters of the event are raising health for women in the communities Northwell serves. The Katz Institute for Women's Health is driven by the Katzes' vision that women at every life stage should receive access to the best individualized care and resources. The institute has created the only certified network of experts - including more than 850 clinicians, scientists and researchers - who are uniquely qualified to address the health care needs of women.The evening featured a discussion between Stacey E. Rosen, MD, senior vice president for women's health at Northwell, executive director of the Katz Institute and the Partners Council Professor of Women's Health, and Eugenia Gianos, MD, director of cardiovascular prevention at Northwell and director of women's heart health at Lenox Hill Hospital. Drs. Rosen and Gianos discussed Northwell's unique ability to provide personalized, integrated care and programs to ensure a comprehensive continuum of cardiovascular care for all women.“We see and treat women differently and invest continually in this care through research, clinical programs and patient-centered offerings,” said Dr. Rosen, who was named president-elect of the American Heart Association, the world's leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health, for 2024-2025.“It has enabled us to keep elevating a standard of care that is amplified throughout Northwell's footprint.”The event also highlighted the story of Northwell patient Monica Aliseo of Farmingdale, NJ, whose family has hypercholesterolemia, a genetic condition that causes dangerously high levels of cholesterol, increasing risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular issues.Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, noted Dr. Gianos, who chairs the American College of Cardiology's Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Section and treats almost a dozen members of Aliseo's family, including her siblings, children, nieces and nephews.“We are on a mission to help women like Monica safeguard their health from one generation to the next so they can live longer, better lives,” said Dr. Gianos.“This includes all aspects of their care, from heart and brain health to gynecological care and healthy aging, as part of a holistic model of care. This paradigm of providing a patient-focused, aggressive prevention plan much earlier in life truly sets Northwell apart.”The SHE event advances Northwell's Outpacing the Impossible campaign, a comprehensive $1.4 billion fundraising effort that supports Northwell's promise to the people it serves. The campaign's objectives include improving hospitals and clinical programs, accelerating research and funding endowment.In addition to the lead sponsors, other supporters for the evening included Premier Sponsors Beth & Peter Hammack and Iris & Michael Smith and Champion Sponsors Diane & Adam Blank; Burner Prudenti Law, P.C.; Margaret M. Crotty & Rory Riggs; Michelle & Robert Fox; Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank; Alicia & Frank Grande and Grande Cosmetics; Ideal Home Health; Alyssa & Todd Katz; Dayle & Michael Katz; Shari Levine & David Augarten; The Lipsay Family Charitable Foundation; Adita & Marcus Mordachini; Cori & Kenny Orr; and Ruth & Michael Slade.For more information about supporting the Katz Institute for Women's Health and Northwell Health, visit .About Northwell Health:Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. Northwell Health cares for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. 87,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. Northwell Health is making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group, Inc.

+1 212-967-6900

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram