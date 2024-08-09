Sleepscore Labs Unveils Groundbreaking Results From Study With Rest®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SleepScore Labs is proud to announce the findings of our latest study with Rest®, an innovative bedding company focused on providing quality sleep products featuring cooling technology.SleepScore Labs conducted a scientific study on Rest's Evercool® Cooling bedding, which included pillow cases, fitted sheets, and a comforter, yielding significant and exciting results. The study analyzed over 1000 nights of sleep in women aged 40-60 who reported sleeping hot, experiencing night sweats, or having hot flashes during the night. The findings highlight the remarkable benefits of Rest's Evercool® Cooling bedding in enhancing sleep quality and comfort.Impact of Temperature on SleepTemperature plays a crucial role in sleep quality. Many people struggle with maintaining an optimal sleep temperature, often experiencing night sweats and discomfort that disrupt sleep. Innovative solutions like Rest's bedding, which incorporates advanced Evercool® Cooling technology, can significantly improve sleep by maintaining a cooler, more comfortable sleeping environment. This is particularly beneficial for individuals who sleep hot or suffer from night sweats and hot flashes.Study FindingsImportantly, participants reported improvements in their perceived sleep experiences:. Cooling Effect: 97% of participants reported that Rest's bedding felt cool, compared to only 16% who felt their original bedding was cool.. Comfort: 100% of participants reported that Rest's bedding felt comfortable, whereas only 50% felt their original bedding was comfortable.. Perceived Sleep Quality: Participants noted a significant increase in their perception of overall sleep quality (+74%).. Ease of Falling Asleep: Participants found it easier to fall asleep (+91%) and were better able to fall asleep in their preferred amount of time (+80%).. Reduced Night Sweats: Participants felt the intensity of night sweats was reduced (- 61%).. Better Sleep Satisfaction: Participants felt more satisfied with their sleep (+80%) and experienced this satisfaction more days per week (+118%)."When we started the brand, we had the goal of creating a product that would help hot sleepers truly get a better night's rest," said Andy Nguyen, Co-Founder of Rest®, "but we've since found that we are being sought after and supported by all types of sleepers that have a genuine interestin being educated around getting better sleep, and investing in the products that can help make that happen - and we have the data to back it up.""We're excited to see how Rest's advanced cooling technology has significantly improved sleep quality," added Geoff Barnett, Director of Business Development for SleepScore Labs. "This investment in research will differentiate Rest® as a proven sleep brand for both consumers and retailers."About SleepScore LabsSleepScore Labs is transforming the world by empowering businesses to address sleep problems at scale, driving sleep improvement powered by science and world-leading data and technology. Health and wellness companies can leverage SleepScore APIs to unlock significant value for their patients and consumers. Founded by sleep experts from companies and institutions such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard, SleepScore Labs has studied more than 460+ million hours of sleep and offers a suite of B2B2C services to improve health and wellness outcomes. For more information, visitAbout Rest®By redefining the benchmarks of comfort through constant innovation in form, function and technology, Rest® products are crafted to deliver a refreshing, transformative sleep experience. Through a direct-to-consumer approach, Rest® offers customers premium products without the luxury price tag. Since launching, Rest® products have won a range of awards. Rest's Evercool® Cooling Comforter took home Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Bedding Award within the“coziest comforters” category, winning the title of“Game-Changing Chill,” an award repeated in 2024 when the Evercool® Cooling Comforter won the title of“Refreshing Chill” within the“Comforters & Duvet Covers” category. Rest's Evercool®+ Cooling Sheet Set received an Apartment Therapy 2023 Best List Award for Best Cooling Sheets, and Rest's Premium Duvet was given a 2023 Cosmopolitan Love Badge. To learn more, please visit

