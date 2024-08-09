Modern Coastal Living: Shea Homes Announces Rooftops, New Residences At The Dunes On Monterey Bay

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sculptures throughout the community create contemporary focal points, adding local artistry to the stunning Rooftop views.

The Rooftops blend modern living with a charming small-town atmosphere.

- Don Hofer, Vice President of Shea Homes Northern California, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Dunes on Monterey Bay proudly announces Rooftops, a new home community set in an exceptional location on the stunning California Central Coast. The Dunes on Monterey Bay is a master-planned community combining contemporary architecture with Shea quality construction to deliver the best in coastal living. Rooftops homebuyers can select from three innovative home options: Residences, elegant two or three-bedroom homes with a rooftop deck from which to enjoy sunsets, Home+, a ground-level guest suite in addition to the primary residence, and Live/Work-Retail, a home with a live/work-retail space just downstairs.“Homes at Rooftops offer a variety of choices based on lifestyle, so buyers can create their own paradise. The Dunes community has a village square feel with a relaxed Central Coast style -Promenade at The Dunes is steps away for food, drinks, fun, and the beach is just minutes away,” says Don Hofer, Vice President of Shea Homes Northern California.Rooftops at the Dunes are nestled within the larger Dunes master-planned community, designed by family-owned Shea Homes to prioritize recreation, comfort, and the convenience of modern living. The Rooftops at the Dunes feature seven new floor plans, ranging from 1,751 to 2,740 square feet, with two to three bedrooms and two-car garages.Design features include:●Open-concept kitchen and living areas●Elegant primary retreats●Many plans include rooftop decks●SheaConnect smart home technologySet in the adaptive reuse of the former Fort Ord Army Base, The Dunes offers a tranquil village setting that has garnered numerous awards. Residents can "Live the Difference" with thoughtfully designed spaces that enhance their lifestyle. The Dunes features the Promenade, a charming avenue filled with shops, restaurants, and a strong sense of community.In addition to Rooftops, coming this Fall, The Dunes will include three more communities of single-family and duet homes: Sky House, Light House, and Beach House. Call 866-OWN-SHEA or visit TheDunesonMontereyBay to learn more.# # #About Shea Homes®Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit SheaHomes.

