Extraordinary Accomplishment: Advanced Technology Management Named One Of The Fastest Growing EV Charger Manufacturers In The Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Management (ADVTM) announced today the company has more than doubled its rate of distribution and install over the last 12 months. Totaling more than 2000 locations, this rapidly expanding company was recognized as one of the "fastest growing EV tech companies" in the United States by Atlanta journalist, Vanessa Stewart.

Advanced Technology Management named one of the“fastest growing EV charger manufacturers” in the industry

Continue Reading

While the EV Market is currently valued at over $65 billion USD, projections anticipate a market volume of $170 billion USD by 2029. As the industry grows exponentially, manufacturers across the globe compete for prime partnerships to include: school districts, international business complex networks, military bases, and restaurant chains. Among industry giants such as Leviton Manufacturing Co, Inc., GEYA, and Enel X Way listed in Stewart's article, Advanced Technology Management stands out as "small but mighty" with a focus on "providing opportunities for individuals as well as corporations with a highly unique, passive income business model."

Founded by an Industry Tycoon out of Thailand, ADVTM has rapidly expanded its locations within the last 24 months, creating a network of thousands of chargers across the United States. At present, they are not yet doing business in every state, though they expect to expand quickly over the coming year.

"This company is quickly earning a reputation for high customer service standards. This most recent achievement is a powerful reminder that small companies can compete with major conglomerates, if they focus on human-centered connections instead of hard-sale business models," says Mark Fuller, CEO and Founder of ADVTM. "The American people are very open to Green, Earth-supportive energy sources. We are providing them with an opportunity to own their own business while also continuing to be part of this global movement toward a healthier world."

Presently located in 22 states across the continental United States, ADVTM prioritizes quality over quantity, with a rigorous location qualification process to ensure high traffic volume. "We care that each location is successful. This is the energy of the future, it is important that American individuals have access to this industry, both as drivers and owners, and that they have the opportunity to be successful. This cannot be one more essential industry that is monopolized by mega-corporations," says Fuller.



For more information visit:



About Advanced Technology Management

Founded in 2022 by CEO/Founder Mark Fuller, ADVTM is an alternative energy electrical company known for its fast DC electric vehicle chargers across America. Headquartered in Wyoming, the company services 22 states with more than 2000 locations nationwide, and employs more than 10,000 people. Its primary focus is the research, design, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of high-level commercial grade charging systems and other alternative fuel technologies.



Media Contact:

Vanessa Stewart

[email protected]

725-295831

SOURCE Advanced Technology Management