Canine Companions Celebrates Milestone Pairing Its 8,000Th Service Dog Team During National Graduation Ceremonies

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2024 -- Canine Companions, the nation's first and largest service dog organization, marks a significant milestone today placing its 8,000th service dog team during its Southwest graduation ceremony, one of the six regional ceremonies being held across the country. Since 1975, Canine Companions has stayed faithful to its mission to improve independence and confidence for individuals with disabilities.

Dr. Anjali Forber-Pratt of Denver, and her service dog Cabo, will be honored as Canine Companions' 8,000th graduating team on August 9th.

Paige Mazzoni, CEO of Canine Companions said of the milestone, "As the organization that pioneered the service dog model nearly 50 years ago, the placement of our 8,000th team is a remarkable achievement. Canine Companions has transformed the lives of thousands of individuals with disabilities, providing best-in-class service dogs tailored to their unique needs. This milestone is possible due to the hard work and support from our volunteers, donors, clients, and dedicated staff."

Dr. Anjali Forber-Pratt of Denver, and her service dog, Cabo, will be honored as the 8,000th graduating team (video ). They are among 65 teams graduating at the ceremonies nationwide. The events also introduce 186 dogs beginning their six months of professional training, where they will learn up to 45 skills, including retrieving items, pulling wheelchairs, and assisting individuals with PTSD.

Cabo is Anjali's second Canine Companions service dog. Born in Kolkata, India and adopted as an infant, Anjali and contracted transverse myelitis, leading to paralysis and the use of a wheelchair. She excelled in wheelchair track and field, earning two bronze medals at the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games. Recently, Anjali became the director of research for the American Association on Health and Disability, (AAHD) and is recognized for her advocacy and research in the disability community.

Anjali says of her service dogs, "Having a service dog was the missing piece of the puzzle for my accessibility needs. Service dogs help people live their best lives by allowing them to accomplish things they didn't think were possible."

Cabo's journey to becoming a service dog involved rigorous training. After being cared for during her first eight weeks by volunteers, Cabo spent 18 months with her volunteer puppy raiser, who socialized and prepared her for service. After returning to Canine Companions for six months of professional training, Cabo mastered essential skills to assist Anjali. The investment for each Canine Companions service dog and their ongoing support exceeds $50,000. Generous donors and volunteers ensure clients incur no costs for these life-changing partnerships.

Ms. Mazzoni added, "Anjali's role in this milestone team is truly inspiring. I'm confident that having Cabo by her side will significantly enhance her life for many years to come."

Canine Companions® leads the service dog industry, providing service dogs to adults, children, and veterans with disabilities, as well as facility dogs for professionals in healthcare, criminal justice, and educational settings, all at no cost to clients. Established in 1975, Canine Companions has seven locations across the country, serving all 50 states. Learn more at canine .

