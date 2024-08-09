Mayhem In Bangladesh: Urgent Global Appeal For Immediate Intervention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the ongoing and escalating violence in Bangladesh, where mass communal are being perpetrated against minority communities, the Human Rights for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) issues this urgent call to the global community to intervene and halt the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

Bangladesh has descended into chaos following the fall of the Awami League on August 5, 2024. Hooligans are lynching people and attacking the country's minorities throughout the nation.

Temples and properties of minorities are set ablazed across Bangladesh

Minority houses set ablazed across Bangladesh

Continue Reading

Over the past weeks, the minorities in Bangladesh have faced unprecedented levels of violence, resulting in loss of lives, widespread displacement, and destruction of property. The situation has deteriorated to a point where immediate international intervention is necessary to prevent further atrocities and restore peace and stability.

Despite these severe attacks, the Bangladesh Army, now in charge of the country under directives from the President of Bangladesh, has not intervened to restore law and order, given that the police forces are nearly defunct. This inaction by the country's army has exacerbated the vulnerability of the affected communities, leaving them without protection.

The situation of Bangladesh's minorities has been precarious, with all previous governments of Bangladesh having let down the country's minorities, which comprise 8% of the country's population. On February 1, 2022, HRCBM submitted information (ref OTP-CR-12/22) for investigation before the Office of the Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding ongoing genocidal crimes against the country's minorities and subsequently filed a writ (6355 of 2023) before the Bangladesh Supreme Court. HRCBM also submitted a communication (A/HRC/52/NGO/279) on the issue to the UN.

Given the ongoing atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh and the recent mass rampage, lynching, and pillaging of minorities across the country in the absence of a formal government, HRCBM strongly condemns these heinous acts of violence and calls upon the international community to take the following actions:

We demand an immediate halt to all acts of violence against minority communities in Bangladesh. The perpetrators must be held accountable to ensure justice for the victims and to deter future violence.We urge the United Nations to convene a special session dedicated to the crisis in Bangladesh. This session should focus on immediate interventions to protect vulnerable populations, restore order, and lay the groundwork for long-term peace and reconciliation.We appeal to governments, international organizations, and NGOs to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to those affected by the violence. This includes medical aid, shelter, food, and psychological support to help victims recover and rebuild their lives.We call for an independent international fact-finding mission to be dispatched to Bangladesh to investigate the root causes of the violence and recommend actionable solutions to prevent future conflicts.

The world cannot stand by as innocent lives are lost and communities are torn apart. We must act now to prevent further suffering and to uphold the values of human rights and dignity for all.

We urge the UN, global leaders, and the international community to take immediate and decisive action to address this crisis.

Media Contact:

Dhiman Chowdhury

4084646804

[email protected]

SOURCE Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM)