Karnataka: Cable Cars To Be Installed At Madhugiri Hills Near Tumakuru By 2025

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant boost to tourism, Karnataka's Madhugiri Ekashila Hill is set to receive a long-awaited cable car system by July 2025. The state's and the department have greenlit the project, promising to enhance the visitor experience at this popular trekking destination.

Cooperation KN Rajanna announced the development during a recent event in Madhugiri taluk. He was speaking at the inauguration of new warehouse buildings by the Primary Farmers' Cooperative Society and the Milk Producers' Cooperative Society of Bijawara village.

Minister Rajanna emphasized the importance of completing the cable car installation promptly. He stated that the project, which has been in the planning stages for several years, will be accelerated to ensure its readiness by mid-2025. This development is expected to significantly improve access for tourists visiting Madhugiri Hill.

In his address, Rajanna also highlighted several other initiatives aimed at supporting local farmers. He announced a new loan scheme offering up to ₹5 lakh at zero interest, designed to assist farmers across the state. This initiative will be available without caste discrimination, reflecting a revolutionary step in supporting the underprivileged agricultural community. Additionally, the Etthi Hola scheme will ensure water supply to all farms within a year.

The event also saw the distribution of compensation checks amounting to ₹42.45 lakh to 82 farmers affected by recent issues. Key figures at the event included NABARD Officer Kirtiprabha, KMF Director Maidanahalli Kantharaju, DCC Bank Director B. Nageshbabu, and several local leaders and officials.