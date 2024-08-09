Inform Solutions Releases New Industry Report Analyzing Trends In Impact Reporting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inform Solutions , a premier provider of investment-ready brand foundations and strategic communications for innovative startups, today announced the release of its latest report, The Landscape of Impact Reporting: 2023 Reporting Trends Across Sectors . The comprehensive report examines the design, publishing, and thematic trends observed in over 50 impact reports from companies across diverse industries.

"As stakeholders demand greater transparency and accountability, impact reporting has become a critical way for companies to showcase their efforts in driving positive change," said Heidi Brown, founder and principal of Inform Solutions. "Our latest report provides valuable insights into how businesses, both large and small, are communicating their positive contributions to the world."

The report provides an analysis of publishing formats and timing, along with an exploration of the key themes driving impact reporting today. It also showcases a gallery of cover designs, highlighting the creative strategies companies are using to visually communicate their impact.

Since its inception in 2016, Inform Solutions has been empowering innovators by providing brand clarity and compelling communications. The company supports early-stage startups and innovative firms, particularly in tech, life sciences, and professional services, by aligning brand strategies with investor and stakeholder priorities, fostering sustainable growth.

