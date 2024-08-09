Spy Jeffrey Epstein's Black Book Goes To Auction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ELKTON, Md., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland auctioneers Alexander Historical Auctions , known internationally for their sale of historic letters and documents, on August 16th will be offering at auction one of the most provocative criminal relics of modern times – the personal address and telephone owned by American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein . The small, plastic-bound 64-page book contains 386 individual printed entries with two handwritten entries penned on the last page. The book was earlier offered for private sale only and drew offers in the "area of $100,000..." said auctioneer Bill Panagopulos. These offers were rejected by the owner who insists that he is more concerned that the book be used for research purposes, specifically with the aim of uncovering Epstein's purported ties to foreign intelligence services or governments.

One of many news sources has claimed: "...[Robert] Maxwell [father of Ghislaine Maxwell ], who was himself a conduit between the Israelis and other governments during his life time, introduced Epstein to Israeli leaders, who then allegedly used Epstein as the equivalent of an old-fashioned Russian "sleeper," someone who could be useful in an 'influence campaign.' The sources...suggest that Epstein...decided to go one step further and compromise influential people by recording them doing things they wouldn't want made public..." Other allegations are even more damning.

Jeffrey Epstein's "little black book" containing hundreds of names, addresses and telephone numbers of friends and associates. Some unknown names and numbers may be tied to foreign agencies or governments, many claim. Offered at public auction by Alexander Historical Auctions August 16, 2024.

A page from the "little black book" once owned by Jeffrey Epstein, this example (blurred in this image) showing entries for entries for former president Donald Trump. The book is being offered at public auction by Alexander Historical Auctions on August 16, 2024.

The great majority of the entries also include contact information for private residences, aides, employees, parents, and even girlfriends, and many numbers have no names indicated at all, sparking a good deal of intrigue. Ninety-four of the names bear black checkmarks, and five have been highlighted in yellow. These five names, including that of former president Donald Trump, are those of well-recognized financial and industrial figures. In addition to former president Donald Trump, other notables within include current presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr., attorney Alan Dershowitz, Sen. Edward Kennedy, and many dozens of other giants in the fields of finance, manufacturing, real estate, politics, film, television, law, fashion design, and so on.

There is also a good deal of information hinting at Epstein's sordid past, including the very first entry: contact information for the front desk and five apartment numbers (only) and telephone numbers of residences maintained by him for girlfriends, models, and attorneys. Many other entries simply bear an unknown name and number.

The book was found on a Fifth Ave., New York sidewalk in the mid-1990s and was later sold to a party in the Northeast. Internet journalists Business Insider submitted the book for forensic analysis which provided a positive result. Calls to dozens of those listed within the book revealed respondents who were incredulous that their numbers had been exposed. Some spoke candidly of their relationship with Epstein. Others were indignant or simply hung-up.

This criminal relic is being offered for sale at open, public auction on August 16, 2024. Bidding details appear on the Alexander Historical Auctions website .

Alexander Historical Auctions may be reached at 203-276-1570, email: [email protected] , website: historyauctioneer .

