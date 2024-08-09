OBAMANOMICS AND FRANCISCONOMICS: Morgan State University's Philosopher 'Outsources' His Economic Philosophy To Rome's World Congress Of Philosophy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROME, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years after the publication of OBAMANOMICS AND FRANCISCONOMICS (2022), Dr. Zekeh Gbotokuma was boosted by three international accolades that his has received. Everything began with the book launch at the Assisi 2022 Global Event with Pope Francis on September 22-24. The three accolades that followed the book launch were the Second Place win at Milano International Literary Awards 2022; the Special Critics Prize at Cattolica International Literary Awards 2023 a.k.a. "The Oscar of Italian Literature" ( );

and Literary Global Book Awards 2023 in the Category of Social Change (2023 Literary Global Book Awards Winners and Finalists ). These accolades have incentivized the author to spread the word about his book from Johns Hopkins University's Humanities in the Village program to Paris' Université Sorbonne and Rome's La Sapienza University, the venue of the XXVth World Congress of Philosophy (XXVWCP), 1-8 August, 2024. Dr. Gbotokuma's paper title is, "OBAMANOMICS AND FRANCISCONOMICS: Reflections on President Obama's and Pope Francis's S.O.S. Call for Poverty Alleviation and Green Economy."

ABSTRACT

President Obama and Pope Francis are two global leaders, whose elections have symbolized hope and change in a spider's web-like world. Their synergy was useful in a concerted effort to wage the war on poverty and climate change in accordance with the UN's Global Goals and the Paris Accord of 2015.

Obamanomics and Francisconomics

is a critical economics theory. It questions existing capitalist system. Its commitment to economic and ecological justice leads the two leaders to suggest ways to improve life in our unequal world. Obama and Francis believe that poverty and climate change are phenomena that humans can control via the green revolution. They decry greed as a contributing factor to inequalities. Francis proposes a new approach to property based on the early Christian thought. Obama stresses equal opportunity and a fair share and fair shot middle-class economics.

WCP is the biggest philosophical gathering organized by the Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Philosophiques (FISP). For Gbotokuma, XXVWCP is also like a homecoming since he is an alumnus of Rome's Gregorian University.

Dr. Gbotokuma is a Philosophy Professor at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. He is the author of numerous publications and one of "the Key Figures in the African Intellectual Revolution" (QUORA).

