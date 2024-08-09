Bath & Body Works Declares Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, (NYSE: BBWI) announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share payable on September 6, 2024, to of record at the close of business on August 23, 2024.



ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,850 Company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 480 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com .

