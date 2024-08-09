U.S. Warns Venezuela Of Unprecedented Global Response If Opposition Leaders Arrested

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) US Ambassador Francisco Mora issued a stern warning to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at the Organization of American States (OEA).



He predicted "unimaginable" international pressure if Maduro arrested opposition figures María Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia.



This caution came after Venezuelan authorities launched a criminal investigation against the two, increasing international focus.



Machado and González, pivotal in challenging Maduro 's claimed election victory on July 28, have been outspoken.



Despite Maduro's victory declaration and efforts to secure confirmation from a Supreme Court perceived as pro-government, disputes persist.







Representing Machado, González accused the regime of electoral fraud, supporting his claims with data from 83.5% of the polling stations.



In addition, ambassador Mora emphasized that detaining these leaders could trigger a significant global response.



The US, the European Union , and various Latin American countries have acknowledged González's electoral success, challenging the official outcome.



Even nations typically supportive of Maduro, like Brazil, have demanded more transparency in the vote tally.



The ongoing crisis highlights the international stakes in Venezuela's fight for democracy. While the Biden administration has not yet acted directly against Caracas, it stresses the importance of regional collaboration.



Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico lead in mediating a crisis solution, aiming to progress without neglecting the Venezuelan people or democratic initiatives.



Mora's statements reaffirm the US's dedication to supporting Venezuela's democratic forces and populace.



In short, this critical moment for Venezuela could precipitate significant political and social changes, depending on Maduro's forthcoming decisions.

