African-Jewish Alliance Supports Hindu People Of Bangladesh Facing Jihad Terrorist Massacres At The Hands Of Islamists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Her family is under threat and her husband is hiding, in Bangladesh

House of a Hindu Doctor destroyed in Bangladesh

The African Jewish Alliance supports the Hindu people of Bangladesh who today face jihad massacres at the hands of Islamists in that country.

- Charles JacobsFALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hindus in Bangladesh are currently under deadly, ongoing unprovoked attacks . Terrifying videos of riots, murders, rapes, looting, and arsonists setting fire to houses, temples and shops belonging to Hindus are shared across social media platforms. Defenseless Hindus are facing a serious threat of genocide.Following the violent removal of PM Sheikh Hasina from office, the anti-government protests in Bangladesh have escalated into full-fledged anti-Hindu violence. Hindus are lynched and the unabated violence is engulfing many Hindu homes , temples and businesses across the country.Reports abound of Hindu women being tortured and raped one such a report, Hindu women narrated an ordeal, where they confirmed the rape of Hindu women in Bangladesh, saying: "They tied her mouth and raped her, they wanted to slit her throat, we gave our ornaments to save her."Similar jihad slaughters are occurring in African countries such as Nigeria, Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Somalia, Libya, Niger, Cameroon, Mozambique and others.In these African countries, Islamic militants who aim to establish Sharia law massacre or severely abuse Christians and moderate Muslims. Islamist raids in Africa mirror the October 7th pogrom against Jewish communities in Israel: mobs storming“infidel” villages, screaming“Allah Akbar,” murdering innocents, raping and kidnapping women and girls who will become concubines, burning and torturing family members in front of their families who are forced to watch.The jihad against Africa has resulted in the displacement of countless people who have lost their homes and livelihoods. Millions of Africans currently suffer at the hands of jihadists.BACKGROUND:The ongoing jihad slaughter against Hindus in Bangladesh is particularly concerning as Hindus there were subjected to a genocide at the hands of Islamists 53 years ago.The Pakistani army and its Islamist allies in Bangladesh committed a 10-month campaign of genocide in 1971 against the Bengali and Hindu communities in Bangladesh, then East Pakistan. Approximately 3 million people were killed and at least 200,000 women were raped. Most of the victims were Hindus. Around 10 million Hindus fled to India.The genocide ended when the Indian army intervened and defeated the Pakistani army. The war also led to the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan.For decades, Hindus in Bangladesh have been subjected to summary executions, mob violence, rapes, desecrations of their temples, and other human rights abuses by Islamists. These abuses have forced them to leave their country.Hence, the Hindu population has decreased from 31 percent in the 1940s to approximately 10 percent today.The same Islamist forces are once again attacking Hindus in Bangladesh. Now that the democratically elected PM has been forced to resign and flee the country, the Islamist opposition is emboldened. And Hindus are in even greater danger.We, Africans and Jews, express our solidarity and support for the Hindus in Bangladesh who are facing genocide. We urge the UN, the EU, the US government and the wider international community to intervene, stop the jihadists and protect the Hindus of Bangladesh.

Charles Jacobs

African Jewish Alliance

+1 (617) 202-3004

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other