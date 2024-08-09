Golden Bull Award 2024: Services Sector Lead Growth Among Smes

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OutReach Newswire - 9 August 2024 - The services sector continues to lead growth among SMEs. At the recently held Golden Bull Award 2024, 65.3 percent of all the winners were from the services sector, including in retail and wholesale, professional and business services, IT and education.

The sector accounted for 23.9 percent of the winners, with the construction and agriculture sectors rounding up the rest of the winners at 9.4 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

This is in-line with the 2023 MSME Performance Report issued by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, where the services sector led the growth among SMEs, with a 6.5 percent jump in sectoral GDP versus 5.0 percent growth for all SMEs.

The Golden Bull Award is organised by Business Media International in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA), and has been held annually since 2002.

Minister of economy, Rafizi Ramli presented the awards to the winners, which are made up of SMEs of various sizes and from every state across the country. In his officiating address, the minister emphasised the importance of SMEs to the country, and encouraged the SMEs to focus on internationalisation and growth in productivity.

The 2024 program saw a significant increase in participation, with 2,662 nominations received, marking a 15% rise from the previous year. This surge reflects the growing recognition of the crucial role SMEs play in Malaysia's economy, contributing 39.1% to the nation's GDP in 2023.

'This year's Golden Bull Award has truly been a remarkable showcase of the strength and potential of our SMEs. The increased participation and high calibre of nominations reflect the unwavering entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence among our business community. It is heartening to see such robust support from the government, which aligns with our vision at SAMENTA to empower SMEs to reach greater heights.' said organising chairman Datuk William Ng.

Ng, who is also the national president of SAMENTA added 'We are proud to celebrate the achievements of these outstanding businesses and look forward to their continued contribution to Malaysia's economic success. Together, we are paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.'

The Golden Bull Award is divided into three categories: Emerging SMEs, Outstanding SMEs, and the prestigious Super Golden Bull Award. These categories are designed to accommodate businesses based on their annual revenue, ensuring a fair and comprehensive assessment process tailored to recognize the achievements of SMEs at different stages of growth.

The Distinguished Bull Awards was added as a new category to recognise returning Golden Bull Award winners who have made considerable progress or grown their market presence since their previous triumph. 12 distinguished SMEs were recognised for their sustained growth and success.

Baker Tilly Malaysia served as the official auditor for the Golden Bull Award, ensuring transparency and integrity throughout the process. Meanwhile, CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd provided independent data as the official credit reporting agency.

Established in 2003, the Golden Bull Award is the oldest business recognition program for SMEs in the region, spanning four key markets: mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan. It has become a premier platform for celebrating business excellence across these diverse markets.

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE GOLDEN BULL AWARD 2024 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

SUPER GOLDEN BULL CATEGORY



Berjayapak Sdn BhdEastern Fishing Tackle (M) Sdn BhdEastern Suntech Engineering & Construction Sdn BhdFitline (M) Sdn BhdGreen Island Feed Mills Sdn BhdIntergreen Metals Sdn BhdPerbena Emas Sdn BhdPercetakan Tenaga Sdn BhdSteel Recon Industries Sdn BhdTeamplete Sdn BhdWagro Trading Sdn BhdWiki Labs Sdn BhdOUTSTANDING SMES CATEGORYAgensi Pekerjaan Best Choice Solutions Sdn BhdAgensi Pekerjaan GCR Sdn BhdAgensi Pekerjaan MCS Sdn BhdAlientech Asia Sdn BhdAlpha Solar Sdn BhdAn Ju Global Sdn BhdAP Merin Services Sdn BhdBenwoods Industry Sdn BhdBestmas (M) Sdn BhdBOSS Solutions Global Sdn BhdBREGO Life Sciences Sdn BhdCCIE Engineering (M) Sdn BhdCVS Medical Sdn BhdDN Cleaning & Services (M) Sdn BhdEastway Express Line Sdn BhdECO Interior Supplies Sdn BhdEI Power Technologies Sdn BhdEkaire Marketing Sdn BhdEngenious Solutions Sdn BhdFocus Chemical Sdn BhdHin Press Sdn BhdHitch On Sdn BhdHitec Metal Sdn BhdHock Cheong Transport Co. (1974) Sdn BhdIdealbuild Engineering Sdn BhdIdeas Shoes Sdn BhdIn Grid Design Sdn BhdInazume SEF Sdn BhdInfab Classic Industries Sdn BhdINK Marketing Sdn BhdIntelligent Advisory Sdn BhdIPC Industries Sdn BhdJia Quan (M) Sdn BhdJR Engineering And Medical Technologies (M) Sdn BhdJVG Bina Sdn BhdKaolin (M) Sdn BhdKMS Manufactory Sdn BhdKredence Creative Solutions Sdn BhdKTL Electrical Engineering Sdn BhdLee Heng High Precision Engineering Sdn BhdLight Up 7 Sdn BhdLin Meng Sdn BhdMagical Logistics (M) Sdn BhdMajor Engineering Sdn BhdMandrill Tech Sdn BhdMilieu Solar Sdn BhdMK Porridge Sdn BhdMT Food Ingredients Sdn BhdMurni Machinery Sdn BhdMyKey Global Sdn BhdNexus Wise Sdn BhdOctowill Trustees BerhadP & A Prospect Sdn BhdPan Elite Resources Sdn BhdPing Edge Sdn BhdPlus Studio & Marketing Communication Sdn BhdPosh Northern Sdn BhdRack Master Industries Sdn BhdRealux Sdn BhdRed Rhino Security Door (M) Sdn BhdRoda Land Sdn BhdRymnet Solutions Sdn BhdSam Properties Realty Sdn BhdSentai Kitchenware Sdn BhdSinsheng Tat Trading Sdn BhdSong Song Frozen Food Sdn BhdSPCL Systems Sdn BhdSTI Fire Safety Sdn BhdTacoplast Industries Sdn BhdTenQ Group Sdn BhdTech-Latex Scientific Sdn BhdTKC Fruits & Vegetables Sdn BhdUnion Profit Cosmetic Manufacturing Sdn BhdUnique Travel & Convention Sdn BhdVMG Interior Fit Out Sdn BhdWeng Seng Fresh Sdn BhdWorldlink Cargo Services Sdn BhdEMERGING SMES CATEGORY3 Day's Furniture Sdn BhdAG Statue Maker & Silverware Sdn BhdAman O2O Sdn BhdAmelisa Pet & CoAnton & Chen, Advocates & SolicitorsAscons Real Estate Sdn BhdAuntie Michelle Resources (M) Sdn BhdAxevents Sdn BhdAxrail Sdn BhdBIV Multimedia Sdn BhdChevin Sdn BhdCollaborative Excellence Sdn BhdCorvus Techub Sdn BhdCurrent Energy (M) Sdn BhdEndless Momentum Motor Sport Sdn BhdEsente Advisory Sdn BhdFinex Capital Holding Sdn BhdGlobal Link Plus Properties Sdn BhdHui Brother Restaurant (M) Sdn BhdImagine AI Sdn BhdInfinite Renco Sdn BhdITAC Skills Academy Sdn BhdKirin Industry Sdn BhdKOA ProductionMaze Global Sdn BhdNam Heong Restaurant Holdings Sdn BhdODY Infinite Holdings Sdn BhdP & A Transport & Services Sdn BhdProp Wealth Sdn BhdQiye Technology Sdn BhdSky Mirror World Tour Sdn Bhd (GoMyHire)The Bomb Battle Sdn BhdTraderpreneur Xcellence Sdn BhdU Plus Realty Sdn BhdVBH Group Sdn BhdVVinners Technology Sdn BhdWITO Technology Sdn BhdDISTINGUISHED BULL AWARDSAlways Marketing (M) Sdn BhdAqurate Ingredients Intl (M) Sdn BhdEzytronic Sdn BhdInternational Footwear (Penang) Sdn BhdKanika (Malaysia) Sdn BhdKhean Seng Engineering Sdn BhdPilot Construction Sdn BhdSeng Kong Shutter Industries Sdn BhdShin-Yo Engineering Sdn BhdSinoflex Logistics Sdn BhdThe Olive Tree GroupUIS Technologies Sdn BhdDIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDSAG Statue Maker & Silverware Sdn BhdAlpha Solar Sdn BhdAlways Marketing (M) Sdn BhdBIV Multimedia Sdn BhdBOSS Solutions Global Sdn BhdEngenious Solutions Sdn BhdGreen Island Feed Mills Sdn BhdIPC Industries Sdn BhdKredence Creative Solutions Sdn BhdMaze Global Sdn BhdPan Elite Resources Sdn BhdPercetakan Tenaga Sdn BhdSentai Kitchenware Sdn BhdTeamplete Sdn BhdWiki Labs Sdn BhdHashtag: #goldenbullaward

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SAMENTA

Established in 1986, SAMENTA is Malaysia's oldest and largest association of SMEs, with over 4,700 members across the country. A multi-racial, multi-sector association, SAMENTA has been at the forefront of championing a SME-friendly business environment and connecting SMEs to regional and global opportunities.



About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. BMI owns renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. BMI also organises various exhibitions and has the proprietary software-as-a-service Total Engagement Assessment Model in its portfolio.



Business Media International