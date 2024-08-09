Golden Bull Award 2024: Services Sector Lead Growth Among Smes

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - media OutReach Newswire - 9 August 2024 - The services sector continues to lead growth among SMEs. At the recently held Golden Bull Award 2024, 65.3 percent of all the winners were from the services sector, including in retail and wholesale, professional and business services, IT and education.
The manufacturing sector accounted for 23.9 percent of the winners, with the construction and agriculture sectors rounding up the rest of the winners at 9.4 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.
This is in-line with the 2023 MSME Performance Report issued by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, where the services sector led the growth among SMEs, with a 6.5 percent jump in sectoral GDP versus 5.0 percent growth for all SMEs.
The Golden Bull Award is organised by Business Media International in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA), and has been held annually since 2002.
Minister of economy, Rafizi Ramli presented the awards to the winners, which are made up of SMEs of various sizes and from every state across the country. In his officiating address, the minister emphasised the importance of SMEs to the country, and encouraged the SMEs to focus on internationalisation and growth in productivity.
The 2024 program saw a significant increase in participation, with 2,662 nominations received, marking a 15% rise from the previous year. This surge reflects the growing recognition of the crucial role SMEs play in Malaysia's economy, contributing 39.1% to the nation's GDP in 2023.
'This year's Golden Bull Award has truly been a remarkable showcase of the strength and potential of our SMEs. The increased participation and high calibre of nominations reflect the unwavering entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence among our business community. It is heartening to see such robust support from the government, which aligns with our vision at SAMENTA to empower SMEs to reach greater heights.' said organising chairman Datuk William Ng.
Ng, who is also the national president of SAMENTA added 'We are proud to celebrate the achievements of these outstanding businesses and look forward to their continued contribution to Malaysia's economic success. Together, we are paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.'
The Golden Bull Award is divided into three categories: Emerging SMEs, Outstanding SMEs, and the prestigious Super Golden Bull Award. These categories are designed to accommodate businesses based on their annual revenue, ensuring a fair and comprehensive assessment process tailored to recognize the achievements of SMEs at different stages of growth.
The Distinguished Bull Awards was added as a new category to recognise returning Golden Bull Award winners who have made considerable progress or grown their market presence since their previous triumph. 12 distinguished SMEs were recognised for their sustained growth and success.
Baker Tilly Malaysia served as the official auditor for the Golden Bull Award, ensuring transparency and integrity throughout the process. Meanwhile, CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd provided independent data as the official credit reporting agency.
Established in 2003, the Golden Bull Award is the oldest business recognition program for SMEs in the region, spanning four key markets: mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan. It has become a premier platform for celebrating business excellence across these diverse markets.
For more information about the Golden Bull Award Malaysia 2024 and a complete list of winners, please visit
LIST OF WINNERS OF THE GOLDEN BULL AWARD 2024 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER
SUPER GOLDEN BULL CATEGORY
Berjayapak Sdn Bhd
Eastern Fishing Tackle (M) Sdn Bhd
Eastern Suntech Engineering & Construction Sdn Bhd
Fitline (M) Sdn Bhd
Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd
Intergreen Metals Sdn Bhd
Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd
Percetakan Tenaga Sdn Bhd
Steel Recon Industries Sdn Bhd
Teamplete Sdn Bhd
Wagro Trading Sdn Bhd
Wiki Labs Sdn Bhd
OUTSTANDING SMES CATEGORY
Agensi Pekerjaan Best Choice Solutions Sdn Bhd
Agensi Pekerjaan GCR Sdn Bhd
Agensi Pekerjaan MCS Sdn Bhd
Alientech Asia Sdn Bhd
Alpha Solar Sdn Bhd
An Ju Global Sdn Bhd
AP Merin Services Sdn Bhd
Benwoods Industry Sdn Bhd
Bestmas (M) Sdn Bhd
BOSS Solutions Global Sdn Bhd
BREGO Life Sciences Sdn Bhd
CCIE Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd
CVS Medical Sdn Bhd
DN Cleaning & Services (M) Sdn Bhd
Eastway Express Line Sdn Bhd
ECO Interior Supplies Sdn Bhd
EI Power Technologies Sdn Bhd
Ekaire Marketing Sdn Bhd
Engenious Solutions Sdn Bhd
Focus Chemical Sdn Bhd
Hin Press Sdn Bhd
Hitch On Sdn Bhd
Hitec Metal Sdn Bhd
Hock Cheong Transport Co. (1974) Sdn Bhd
Idealbuild Engineering Sdn Bhd
Ideas Shoes Sdn Bhd
In Grid Design Sdn Bhd
Inazume SEF Sdn Bhd
Infab Classic Industries Sdn Bhd
INK Marketing Sdn Bhd
Intelligent Advisory Sdn Bhd
IPC Industries Sdn Bhd
Jia Quan (M) Sdn Bhd
JR Engineering And Medical Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd
JVG Bina Sdn Bhd
Kaolin (M) Sdn Bhd
KMS Manufactory Sdn Bhd
Kredence Creative Solutions Sdn Bhd
KTL Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd
Lee Heng High Precision Engineering Sdn Bhd
Light Up 7 Sdn Bhd
Lin Meng Sdn Bhd
Magical Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd
Major Engineering Sdn Bhd
Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd
Milieu Solar Sdn Bhd
MK Porridge Sdn Bhd
MT Food Ingredients Sdn Bhd
Murni Machinery Sdn Bhd
MyKey Global Sdn Bhd
Nexus Wise Sdn Bhd
Octowill Trustees Berhad
P & A Prospect Sdn Bhd
Pan Elite Resources Sdn Bhd
Ping Edge Sdn Bhd
Plus Studio & Marketing Communication Sdn Bhd
Posh Northern Sdn Bhd
Rack Master Industries Sdn Bhd
Realux Sdn Bhd
Red Rhino Security Door (M) Sdn Bhd
Roda Land Sdn Bhd
Rymnet Solutions Sdn Bhd
Sam Properties Realty Sdn Bhd
Sentai Kitchenware Sdn Bhd
Sinsheng Tat Trading Sdn Bhd
Song Song Frozen Food Sdn Bhd
SPCL Systems Sdn Bhd
STI Fire Safety Sdn Bhd
Tacoplast Industries Sdn Bhd
TenQ Group Sdn Bhd
Tech-Latex Scientific Sdn Bhd
TKC Fruits & Vegetables Sdn Bhd
Union Profit Cosmetic Manufacturing Sdn Bhd
Unique Travel & Convention Sdn Bhd
VMG Interior Fit Out Sdn Bhd
Weng Seng Fresh Sdn Bhd
Worldlink Cargo Services Sdn Bhd
EMERGING SMES CATEGORY
3 Day's Furniture Sdn Bhd
AG Statue Maker & Silverware Sdn Bhd
Aman O2O Sdn Bhd
Amelisa Pet & Co
Anton & Chen, Advocates & Solicitors
Ascons Real Estate Sdn Bhd
Auntie Michelle Resources (M) Sdn Bhd
Axevents Sdn Bhd
Axrail Sdn Bhd
BIV Multimedia Sdn Bhd
Chevin Sdn Bhd
Collaborative Excellence Sdn Bhd
Corvus Techub Sdn Bhd
Current Energy (M) Sdn Bhd
Endless Momentum Motor Sport Sdn Bhd
Esente Advisory Sdn Bhd
Finex Capital Holding Sdn Bhd
Global Link Plus Properties Sdn Bhd
Hui Brother Restaurant (M) Sdn Bhd
Imagine AI Sdn Bhd
Infinite Renco Sdn Bhd
ITAC Skills Academy Sdn Bhd
Kirin Industry Sdn Bhd
KOA Production
Maze Global Sdn Bhd
Nam Heong Restaurant Holdings Sdn Bhd
ODY Infinite Holdings Sdn Bhd
P & A Transport & Services Sdn Bhd
Prop Wealth Sdn Bhd
Qiye Technology Sdn Bhd
Sky Mirror World Tour Sdn Bhd (GoMyHire)
The Bomb Battle Sdn Bhd
Traderpreneur Xcellence Sdn Bhd
U Plus Realty Sdn Bhd
VBH Group Sdn Bhd
VVinners Technology Sdn Bhd
WITO Technology Sdn Bhd
DISTINGUISHED BULL AWARDS
Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd
Aqurate Ingredients Intl (M) Sdn Bhd
Ezytronic Sdn Bhd
International Footwear (Penang) Sdn Bhd
Kanika (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
Khean Seng Engineering Sdn Bhd
Pilot Construction Sdn Bhd
Seng Kong Shutter Industries Sdn Bhd
Shin-Yo Engineering Sdn Bhd
Sinoflex Logistics Sdn Bhd
The Olive Tree Group
UIS Technologies Sdn Bhd
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS
AG Statue Maker & Silverware Sdn Bhd
Alpha Solar Sdn Bhd
Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd
BIV Multimedia Sdn Bhd
BOSS Solutions Global Sdn Bhd
Engenious Solutions Sdn Bhd
Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd
IPC Industries Sdn Bhd
Kredence Creative Solutions Sdn Bhd
Maze Global Sdn Bhd
Pan Elite Resources Sdn Bhd
Percetakan Tenaga Sdn Bhd
Sentai Kitchenware Sdn Bhd
Teamplete Sdn Bhd
Wiki Labs Sdn Bhd
About SAMENTA
Established in 1986, SAMENTA is Malaysia's oldest and largest association of SMEs, with over 4,700 members across the country. A multi-racial, multi-sector association, SAMENTA has been at the forefront of championing a SME-friendly business environment and connecting SMEs to regional and global opportunities.
About Business Media International
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. BMI owns renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. BMI also organises various exhibitions and has the proprietary software-as-a-service Total Engagement Assessment Model in its portfolio.
Business Media International
