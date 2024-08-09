(MENAFN- Pressat) Valhalla is entering a partnership with Sunderland AFC for the full 24/25 season, including a prominent back of shirt sponsor position.

The package includes:



4 minutes of in-game pitchside LED display at all home league fixtures.

Interview backdrops at The Academy of Light – at pre-game press conferences.

The tunnel at the Ground – for TV interviews. Within the Ground – for post-game press following home league games.

Static pitch-facing static perimeter advertising site at The of Light.

Extensive advertising at SAFC .

Monthly“Goal of The Month” feature across SAFC social channels. SAFC social posting to promote the Valhalla brand.

Delivery

Brand exposure to a global audience, with a TV audience of over 21 million and over 4.5 thousand broadcast hours. During the season, EFL games have visibility across major broadcasters such as Sky, ITV, beIN, Viaplay, Nova TV, Setanta, ESPN, and DAZN.

This partnership also offers a strong digital dimension with over 4 million followers across major social platforms with 1.7 million on Facebook and 1 million on X.

The Club

Sunderland AFC is a storied English football club with a rich history and heritage. Founded in 1879, the club is based in Tyne and Wear, England, and has a long-standing tradition of passionate support and competitive spirit. Sunderland's trophy cabinet includes several prestigious honours.

In addition to their six league titles, the club has won the FA Cup twice!

About Valhalla:

Valhalla is a spin on the classic Creature-Collection adventure set in a vibrant, lively, MMORPG open-world inspired by Norse mythology. Players interact with a diverse set of eccentric creatures called Veras, discovering, taming, training, and trading them. Alone or as a clan, players partake in a dynamic, player-driven economy to rise in community ranks and achieve tactical supremacy on the hexagonal-grid battlefield.

About Floki:

Floki is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world's most known and used cryptocurrency, focusing on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing. Floki currently has over 490,000 holders and a strong brand recognized globally thanks to strategic marketing partnerships.

