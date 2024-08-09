Indiantown Village Council Takes Major Step Toward Adding Jobs And Revenue Through Innovative Biosolids Facility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Eco-friendly facility set to boost local with green jobs and sustainable biosolids management solutions.

INDIANTOWN, Fla., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move that promises to bring new jobs and revenue to Indiantown, the Village Council has approved a lease agreement with Sedron Technologies for the of a state-of-the-art biosolids processing facility. This decision was a focal point of yesterday's council meeting, marking a crucial step forward in a project that has been in development for over a year.

The facility, to be built on 6.98 acres of property that will be leased from the Village, will be the first of its kind in Florida and the second in the nation. It aims to address critical waste management needs in South Florida while providing substantial benefits to the Indiantown community. Sedron Technologies has previously presented to the Village Council three times in the last year.

Key highlights of the project include:



Job Creation : Up to 30 high-paying local jobs, prioritizing local talent for employment opportunities.

Economic Impact : With monthly lease payments to the village starting at $19,138.71 and an increased tax base.

Environmental Benefits : Production of renewable nitrogen fertilizer and fuel for cement kilns, reducing reliance on coal and solving biosolids related nutrient pollution, including reduced nutrient pollution to the Indian River Lagoon. No Public Investment : The project is entirely privately funded and provides lower costs of disposal for local wastewater plants than traditional methods.

Tim Evenson, Vice President of Sales at Sedron Technologies, emphasized the company's commitment to the community: "We're excited to become part of this community and about the positive societal and economic impacts this project will bring."

Addressing potential concerns, Sedron will implement advanced odor control systems and is committed to ongoing community engagement. "When we visited the site in Washington, there was no odor, no odor at all, [that you could] smell [which was confirmed by a] resident that lives nearby. She also came and talked to us and she said she's never experienced odor from there," Village Manager Taryn Kryzda recently told CBS12 News .

"We are in total support of the addition of the Sedron Technologies biosolids facility," said Joshua Kellam, President of The Garcia Companies, which is building the 2,500-unit community Terra Lago in Indiantown. "This high-level operation will not only contribute to the innovative infrastructure of the Village but will offer exceptional opportunities for multiple economic activities, including local high paying jobs. This investment, coupled with the visionary guidance of the village leaders, will continue to place this community in a league of its own."

Additionally, the facility is designed to produce minimal noise and will utilize easements to manage truck traffic.

The project timeline includes:

Securing final engineering and permitsBreaking ground in early 2025Beginning system ramp-up in Summer 2026

"We are grateful to the Indiantown Village Council, and we look forward to a long-term partnership that will bring sustainable economic and environmental benefits to the community," said Evenson.

About Sedron Technologies

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, Sedron Technologies designs, manufactures, installs, and operates advanced water and waste upcycling technologies. With a focus on transforming the paradigm from waste processing to resource recovery, Sedron Technologies works with agricultural, municipal, and industrial customers to process their "waste" into climate-smart commodities through environmentally and financially sustainable methods. For more information, please visit sedron.

sedron.

